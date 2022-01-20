Salman Khan’s lawyer says ‘no evidence of allegations’ made by farm house neighbor – Details inside

Salman Khan's lawyer Yashasvi Panchal presented his case in the Mumbai Sessions Court today in the defamation lawsuit brought by Actor Salman Khan against his farmhouse neighbour Ketan Kakkar in Panvel.

Salman's lawyer told the court that the matter is of encroachment but Ketan Kakkar has made all personal allegations against him in an interview given on YouTube.

Salman's lawyer said that there was no evidence for the allegations made by Kakkar and tried to give religious colour to the encroachment case.

Salman's lawyer said- Salman Khan is a celebrity and Ketan has made allegations to defame him, which may affect his fan-following

The lawyer also said Kakkar has only made allegations but has not lodged any crime anywhere.

At present, the court has not given any order to remove Ketan Kakkar's video from YouTube.The matter will be heard again tomorrow.

According to India Today, Salman Khan peal says that the court should restrain the company by temporary order and injunction, “from directly or indirectly loading/uploading, posting, re-posting, tweeting, retweeting, giving interviews, corresponding, communicating, hosting, printing, publishing, issuing, disseminating, circulating, any further or other defamatory content and/or derogatory remarks or making any further or other defamatory content, malicious or scandalous statements, posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and correspondence in relation to Khan and/or his Panvel Farmhouse on social media platforms, including but not limited to the ones, run and operated by Defendant Nos. 5 to 12 (social media companies) or otherwise in any manner including on any other medium/mode whatsoever either directly and/or indirectly in any manner whatsoever.”