Salman Khan lauds flydubai pilot Smit Machchhar for heroics during mid-air attack: 'Well done bro'

On September 30, flydubai flight FZ1073 from Dubai to Tel Aviv plunged over 16,000 feet after its Omani co-pilot allegedly attacked Captain Smit Machchhar and attempted to take control. Passengers subdued him, and the plane made an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia.

Salman Khan on Saturday praised flydubai pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his courage during a mid-air emergency, saying he would be happy to fly with him. In a post the Bodyguard actor shared on X, he lauded the pilot for his actions during the Flight FZ1073 incident and said that the pilot deserved appreciation for handling the situation. "Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u...Well done bro...Capt #SmitMachchhar," Khan wrote.

During the September 30 flydubai incident, Captain Machchhar continued to resist an attacker despite suffering serious injuries. The shocking crisis involved the flight operating from Dubai to Tel Aviv, where the Omani co-pilot allegedly stabbed the Captain in an apparent terror-driven attempt to bring down the plane. The confrontation triggered a steep descent, causing the aircraft to drop approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before the transmission of a hijacking distress signal.

Despite sustaining severe injuries, Captain Machchhar fiercely resisted the assailant. Assisted by flight crew members and passengers who breached the flight deck to restrain the attacker, the crew successfully reasserted command of the aircraft. The plane subsequently touched down safely during an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, ensuring that all 180 occupants disembarked without injury.

Kamaal kar diya pilot ji, hum sab aap ko salute karte hain will be a pleasure to fly with u.. Well done bro.. Capt #SmitMachchhar — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) October 2, 2026

Meawhile, on the work front, Salman Khan is currently seen hosting Bigg Boss 20. The superstar's recent project Maatrubhumi has been stalled over the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers. As per the recent report, the Apoorva Lakhia-directed war drama will release in November second week. Though, no official announcement has been made.

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