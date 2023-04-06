Salman Khan lashes out at actors for 'vulgarity, nudity, gaali-galoch' in web series: 'There should be censor on OTT'

Salman Khan/File photo

Salman Khan will be hosting the 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 in Mumbai later this month on April 27. In the press conference for the event, the superstar shared his views on the OTT content in India and said that there should be censorship on the web series showcased on different streaming platforms.

The actor said, "I really think there should be censorship on the medium. All these vulgarity, nudity, gaali galoch (swearing) should stop. Ab 15-16 saal ka bacche dekh sakte hai. Apko acha lagega apki choti se beti ye sab dekhe padhne ke bahane (15-16-year-olds can now watch this content on their phone. Would you like it if your young daughter watches it giving an excuse she is using the device to study). I just think the content should be checked on OTT."

Salman even lashed out at actors for being part of such content on the web series as he added, "Apne sab kuch kar liya, lovemaking, kissing, expose kar liya aur aap apne building mein ghus rahe hai aur apka watchman aapka content dekh raha hai (You have done it all – love making, kissing and expose in scenes. And when you enter your building, your watchman is watching the same). So, I just don’t think that’s right for security reasons. Also, we don’t need to do that. Hindustan mein rehte hai, thoda bahut theek hai lekin itna zyada beech mein ho gya tha. Ab jake thoda control mein aya hai (You don’t need to cross the boundary. We live in India. It was way too much before, finally, it has been controlled now.)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is awaiting the release of the action-comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan on the occasion of Eid on April 21. The Farhad Samji directorial stars a huge ensemble consisting of Pooja Hegde, Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, and Jassie Gill among others.



READ | Salman Khan says he, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar will tire young heroes out: 'Won't give it up'