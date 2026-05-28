‘Salman Khan ko ban karke dikhaye’: Rakhi Sawant backs Ranveer Singh amid Don 3 row, takes dig at Farhan Akhtar and FWICE

Rakhi Sawant defended Ranveer Singh in the Don 3 controversy, slammed FWICE’s action against him, and accused Farhan Akhtar of using the issue for publicity.

The controversy around Ranveer Singh’s exit from Don 3 continues to create headlines, and now actor Rakhi Sawant has openly come out in support of the actor. Amid the ongoing dispute between Ranveer Singh, Farhan Akhtar and FWICE, Rakhi claimed that the actor is being unfairly targeted by the film body.

During a recent interaction with paparazzi in Mumbai, Rakhi strongly reacted to the non-cooperation directive issued against Ranveer by the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE). Defending the actor, she alleged that many people in the industry are “jealous” of his success and popularity.

Taking a sharp dig at the federation, Rakhi said, “Main condemn karti hoon. Jin logon ne Ranveer ko ban kiya hai… mujhe bahut gussa aa raha hai. Kyunki woh superstar hai, Ranveer par har banda jalta hai.”

She further brought Salman Khan into the conversation and added, “Inke paas itni himmat hai toh Salman Khan ko ban karke dikhaye. Ranveer apni mehnat se yahan tak pahucha hai. Deepika aur Ranveer dono self-made hain.”

Rakhi also accused filmmaker Farhan Akhtar of using the controversy for attention. She claimed that Farhan is trying to stay relevant by dragging Ranveer’s name into the issue.

“Farhan Akhtar ko itni publicity kabhi nahi mili jitni ab Ranveer ke naam se mil rahi hai,” Rakhi said while speaking to the media.

The controversy started after reports claimed that Ranveer Singh walked out of Don 3, which was being produced by Excel Entertainment. Following this, Farhan Akhtar and Riteish Sidhwani reportedly approached FWICE and claimed that nearly Rs 45 crore had already been spent on the film’s pre-production based on Ranveer’s commitment.

Soon after, FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against the actor after he allegedly failed to appear before the organisation despite multiple invitations to present his side.

Reacting to the matter earlier, Ranveer Singh’s spokesperson released an official statement saying, “Ranveer Singh holds the highest regard for the film fraternity and everyone associated with the Don franchise. He believes professional matters should be handled with dignity, maturity and mutual respect.”

The statement further added that the actor chose to maintain silence despite the ongoing speculation and wished success to everyone associated with the franchise.

Ranveer Singh was announced as the new face of Don 3 in 2023 after Shah Rukh Khan headlined Don and Don 2. However, reports of tension between Ranveer and the makers surfaced in late 2025 after the massive success of his Dhurandhar franchise directed by Aditya Dhar.