Salman Khan kisses mom Salma Khan, shares heart-warming photos on Mother's Day; netizens say 'God bless your mom'

Salman Khan kissing his mother Salma Khan with love

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Salman Khan shared loveable photos with her mother, Salma Khan. Salman is a mamma's boy, and the latest photos prove it. On Sunday evening, Salman Khan shared two photos on his Instagram.

In one photo, Salman is holding Salma with love. In the second photo, Salman gives a kiss on her mom's cheek, expressing his love for her. Salman shared the photos on Instagram with the caption, "Mummyyyyyyyyyyy #HappyMothersDay."

Here's the post

As soon as the actor shared the photos, it went viral on the internet instantly. Abdu Rozik wrote, "God bless all the mothers today and forever." Neil Nitin Mukesh dropped heart emoji. An internet user wrote, "Happpyyy Mother's Dayyyy Toooo Salma Aunnty annnd tooooo Helan Auunntyyyy." Another internet user wrote, "awwwww this is so cute." A netizen wrote, "Awww momma & son love. God bless u both always." Another netizen wrote, "God bless your mom." One of the netizen wrote, "Wishing you a wonderful Mother's Day, Mom! You are the glue that keeps our family together, and we appreciate you more than words can express."

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Farhad Samji's directorial opened with mixed responses from critics. However, the film performed well in cinemas, and it grossed over Rs 150 crores worldwide. The actor will next be seen in the much-awaited, Tiger 3. The film will be a direct sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The movie will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023.