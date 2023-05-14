Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Salman Khan kisses mom Salma Khan, shares heart-warming photos on Mother's Day; netizens say 'God bless your mom'

Salman Khan is a true 'mamma's boy' and his latest photos prove it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 14, 2023, 09:59 PM IST

Salman Khan kisses mom Salma Khan, shares heart-warming photos on Mother's Day; netizens say 'God bless your mom'
Salman Khan kissing his mother Salma Khan with love

On the occasion of Mother's Day, Salman Khan shared loveable photos with her mother, Salma Khan. Salman is a mamma's boy, and the latest photos prove it. On Sunday evening, Salman Khan shared two photos on his Instagram. 

In one photo, Salman is holding Salma with love. In the second photo, Salman gives a kiss on her mom's cheek, expressing his love for her. Salman shared the photos on Instagram with the caption, "Mummyyyyyyyyyyy #HappyMothersDay."

Here's the post

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

As soon as the actor shared the photos, it went viral on the internet instantly. Abdu Rozik wrote, "God bless all the mothers today and forever." Neil Nitin Mukesh dropped heart emoji. An internet user wrote, "Happpyyy Mother's Dayyyy Toooo Salma Aunnty annnd tooooo Helan Auunntyyyy." Another internet user wrote, "awwwww this is so cute." A netizen wrote, "Awww momma & son love. God bless u both always." Another netizen wrote, "God bless your mom." One of the netizen wrote, "Wishing you a wonderful Mother's Day, Mom! You are the glue that keeps our family together, and we appreciate you more than words can express." 

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Farhad Samji's directorial opened with mixed responses from critics. However, the film performed well in cinemas, and it grossed over Rs 150 crores worldwide. The actor will next be seen in the much-awaited, Tiger 3. The film will be a direct sequel to Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai. Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi in the lead. The movie will release in cinemas on Diwali 2023. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, Isha Ambani’s super luxurious homes
Streaming This Week: Citadel, Dasara, Ved, OTT releases to binge-watch
Kawasaki Ninja H2 to Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, check out MS Dhoni's glorious bike collection
5 things to keep in mind before buying a new AC this summer
IPL 2023: Meet Sahiba Sherni, Gujarat Titans mystery girl, fashion blogger, MTV Roadies participant
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Haryana Board Result 2023: HBSE Class 10th, 12th results likely today at bseh.org.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.