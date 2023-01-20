Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser to release with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan? Here's what we know

Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release in theatres on Eid on April 21. Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan releases on January 25.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 20, 2023, 06:01 PM IST

Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan teaser to release with Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan? Here's what we know
Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan-Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan/File photos

After it has been finalised that Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer has been attached with Shah Rukh Kha's Pathaan, now there are reports that the teaser of Salman Khan's next release Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will also be played in cinema halls along with the Siddharth Anand-directed actioner on January 25.

This would mean that the audience will get a double treat of Salman while watching Shah Rukh's film on the big screen. Though he was not seen in the action-packed Pathaan trailer, he has already announced that he has shot for a crucial cameo appearance in the film. Khan will be seen in his spy avatar from the Tiger franchise paving the way forward for the Yash Raj Films spy universe. 

Regarding the teaser announcement of Salman's action-comedy, a source was quoted telling Pinkvilla, "Salman Khan and his team have cut a 1-minute 45-second teaser of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. It’s the first time that the audience will get a glimpse into the world of Salman Khan’s family entertainer, which is gearing up for an Eid 2023 opening on April 21. Post the launch, the teaser will be up for public exhibition until the launch of trailer."

Apart from Salman, the Farhad Samji directorial boasts of an ensemble cast comprising Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Vijender Singh, and Palak Tiwari among others. The Telugu superstar Ram Charan will reportedly be seen in a special cameo appearance in the film's massive dance number.

READ | Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Saman Khan shares unseen photo as actor wraps up shooting for his Eid release

While Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is slated to release on Holi on March 8, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is also a festive release as the film will hit theatres worldwide on the occasion of Eid on April 21. Both movies are among the most anticipated flicks of 2023 and hence, it seems that the makers are trying to cash in on the popularity of Pathaan to share fresh looks of their respective films next week.
 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Ahead of IPL 2023 auction, meet the glamorous 'mystery girls' who stole the show last season
Bhediya: Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend Varun Dhawan starrer premiere
Maruti Suzuki launches Fronx compact SUV at Auto Expo 2023, to rival Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue
Meet Bunty Sajdeh, Seema Sajdeh’s brother rumoured to be dating Rhea Charkraborty
Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta and other CNG cars likely to launch in India in 2023
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Greater Noida Authority to sell 165 housing plots; list of areas and reserve price
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.