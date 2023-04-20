Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan: Late singer-composer Wajid's voice in song Tere Bina makes netizens emotional

Credit: Sajidwajid/Instagram

Ahead of the release of Salman Khan's much-anticipated movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan featuring Pooja Hegde and Shehnaaz Gill, a new song titled Tera Bina has been released on Wednesday. Composed and penned by Sajid, the song is sung by Sajid and Wajid.

For the unversed, Wajid died in 2020 after suffering from Covid-19 complications. Both brothers share a cordial bond with Salman Khan. Before the release of the song, Salman dropped a handsome picture of himself with the caption, "TereBina is one of my favourite songs from KBKJ, straight to the heart, Dil ko choota hai yeh gaana. Releasing at 7.30pm today. Hope u like it ..."

Composer-Singer Sajid also shared the song on the Instagram handle of Sajid Wajid. He wrote in the caption, "Jab tak mai zinda hun tu mere saath zinda rahega::I love U Wajid::::salman bhai shukriya bhai jaan..."

Fans liked the new song and shared their sentiment on social media. One wrote, "Beautiful." Another one wrote, "heart touching songs &love line." Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh.

On Monday, the makers of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan unveiled the new track of the film O Balle Balle. Music for Balle Balle is composed by Sukhbir. Kumaar is the lyricist, with choreography by Jani Master and the background vocals by Sukhbir.

On Tuesday, the makers released another peppy song from the movie, Lets Dance Chotu Motu, in which Salman himself lent his voice. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan marks the return of Salman to the big screen after four years. Apart from this, Salman will also be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, at the trailer launch event of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Salman Khan talked about how people disagreed with him and called him ‘arrogant’ for sticking to his creative instincts and including the song Naaiyo Lagda in the movie. The actor said, “Everyone was against me for the song. He has lost the plot, this is the 80s-90s track, how is it going to do well, he has become arrogant. I was like, No, I like it. This is my film; I’m using the song in it.”

The actor further said, “And it’s not like if it didn’t work, you could come and interfere for the next film. You won’t get any such opportunity. So please chill. As long as the director likes it, the heroine likes it and the hero likes the song… So we used it.”

