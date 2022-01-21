Salman Khan’s ‘Kick’ co-star Arun Verma passes away at 62

On Thursday, January 20, actor Arun Verma, who worked alongside Salman Khan in films like ‘Kick’ and ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’, died of kidney failure. He died at the age of 62. According to reports, the Bollywood star died around 2 a.m., and his family members performed the death rites at 4 p.m. in Bhopal. The late actor's nephew told Indian Express that he was admitted to Bhopal's People's Hospital.

He further told the publication, “Arun ji passed away at 2.00 am today, he was admitted to Peoples Hospital, Bhopal. He had a block in his brain and slowly all his organs failed, including his lungs, and finally, he succumbed to kidney failure”.

He's said to be in Kangana Ranaut's forthcoming film Tiku Weds Sheru. He has been in a number of successful films, including Anil Kapoor's Nayak, Rishi Kapoor's Prem Granth, Sanjay Dutt's Khalnayak, Tiger Shroff's Heropanti, and Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's Heropanti. In 1987, he made his Bollywood debut with the film Dacait. Sunny Deol played the lead part in the film.

Uday Dahiya, a friend of Arun Verma's, expressed his sorrow on Facebook. He posted a photo of the actor and announced his demise to his fans.

The Indian Film & TV Producer Council's official Instagram account also expressed their condolences to Arun Verma.