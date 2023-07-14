Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

Headlines

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Hrithik Roshan honours his grandfather’s ‘immortal legacy’ with this song

Bihar: Restaurant fined Rs 3,500 for serving special masala dosa without sambar, details inside

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Biggest box office flop in Indian cinema lost Rs 170 crore, and it's not Adipurush, Laal Singh Chaddha, Shamshera, RaOne

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Delhi Floods: Waterlogging Persists In Yamuna’s Adjoining Areas, Commuters Face Difficulties

Diabetes: 10 edible seeds that prevent blood sugar spike

Best superfoods to cure Vitamin A deficiency

Shiv Nadar: Expensive things owned by billionaire

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Unity shines at new Parliament inauguration, multi-faith prayers held at the grand ceremony

Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Draft Ready: Live-In To Marriage, Kids & Divorce | Highlights

DNA: Who will be the 'king' of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah or Shivakumar?

After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, this female star to headline her own film in YRF Spy Universe

Deepa Sahi opens up on controversial lovemaking scene with Shah Rukh Khan in Maya Memsaab: ‘What I liked is that he…’

Mahesh Babu’s 11-year-old daughter Sitara charged Rs 1 crore for jewellery ad? Here’s what we know

HomeBollywood

technology

Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

Sajid Nadiadwala promised Salman Khan's Kick 2 soon and revealed that the movie's story is 'completely written'.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 10:33 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala made his directorial debut with the 2014 film Kick starring Salman Khan. The film went on to become a blockbuster with a lifetime collection of Rs 200 crore. Now, the producer has confirmed that he’ll make a comeback as a director soon with the movie’s sequel. 

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that Kick 2 is ‘completely written’ and said, “I launched myself as a director with Kick and that’s my favorite IP. The moment I speak about Kick, I get messages from the industry, and even the digital world is flooded with questions about when Kick 2 will go on floors. Now, I promise that there will be an extension to Kick. The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time. We need a bigger scale and a better time for its release. We need to have cinema consumption back in fashion for us to make Kick. Once we return to normal, I will be ready to take Kick 2 on floors.” 

Sajid Nadiadwala further revealed that Salman Khan has heard the script and added, “First, it was on my mind but now, it’s on paper. Salman has also heard it and now I just need the excitement of the audience to come back and then we can plan Kick 2 accordingly.” 

He further added, “We can’t be complacent; we have to provide a great cinematic experience. We need to work very hard to give value for not just their money but also their time. They will be coming for the best, not the ‘decent’ ‘okay’ zone of content.”

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming production Bawaal which stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. Other than this, he also announced Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan and Housefull 5 for 2024.

Read Bawaal producer Sajid Nadiadwala reveals why Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor's film is releasing directly on OTT

 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

PM Modi visit: France likely to use India's UPI payment system, first European giant to so, full details

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu drop major hint about taking a break? See post

China beats SpaceX, launches world's first methane-powered rocket

This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actress, after 7 nominations

NCR flood update: After Delhi, Yamuna water enters Noida; 2 feet water submerges sectors, streets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet influencer Sofia Ansari, who earns nearly Rs 1 crore per year; was banned by Instagram for semi-nude photos, videos

These Bollywood actors appeared on international talk shows

Sunil Dutt, Nargis, Amitabh Bachchan: Bollywood actors who almost died while shooting films

Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Rajkummar Rao, others attend Madhu Mantena, Ira Trivedi's mehendi ceremony

5 things consumers can look from wearables in 2023

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE