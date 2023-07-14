Salman Khan’s Kick 2 is ‘completely written’, to go on floors soon? Here’s what Sajid Nadiadwala said

Sajid Nadiadwala promised Salman Khan's Kick 2 soon and revealed that the movie's story is 'completely written'.

Producer Sajid Nadiadwala made his directorial debut with the 2014 film Kick starring Salman Khan. The film went on to become a blockbuster with a lifetime collection of Rs 200 crore. Now, the producer has confirmed that he’ll make a comeback as a director soon with the movie’s sequel.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Sajid Nadiadwala revealed that Kick 2 is ‘completely written’ and said, “I launched myself as a director with Kick and that’s my favorite IP. The moment I speak about Kick, I get messages from the industry, and even the digital world is flooded with questions about when Kick 2 will go on floors. Now, I promise that there will be an extension to Kick. The subject is there on paper, it’s completely written but needs time. We need a bigger scale and a better time for its release. We need to have cinema consumption back in fashion for us to make Kick. Once we return to normal, I will be ready to take Kick 2 on floors.”

Sajid Nadiadwala further revealed that Salman Khan has heard the script and added, “First, it was on my mind but now, it’s on paper. Salman has also heard it and now I just need the excitement of the audience to come back and then we can plan Kick 2 accordingly.”

He further added, “We can’t be complacent; we have to provide a great cinematic experience. We need to work very hard to give value for not just their money but also their time. They will be coming for the best, not the ‘decent’ ‘okay’ zone of content.”

Meanwhile, Sajid Nadiadwala is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming production Bawaal which stars Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 21. Other than this, he also announced Chandu Champion starring Kartik Aaryan and Housefull 5 for 2024.

