Bollywood

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif were not comfortable sharing screen space in Ek Tha Tiger: 'This was the stage where...'

Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan made a big revelation about Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's past love affair. Read on to know more.

Simran Singh

Updated : Mar 06, 2024, 08:06 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in Ek Tha Tiger (Image source: Twitter)
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's love affair was once the most-talked topic in Bollywood. The actors never went public about their love affair, yet their relationship and break-up made headlines for quite some time. Even after the bitter end, Katrina and Salman have worked together and given blockbusters, including the Tiger series. 

Recently, director Kabir Khan spilt a bean about casting Katrina and Salman together in Ek Tha Tiger and revealed that the actress wasn't comfortable working with him due to their break up. Kabir made this big revelation on casting director Mukesh Chhabra's new podcast on Mashable India. In his show, Mukesh chatted with several popular directors, including Kabir Khan, Farah Khan, Raj and DK, Hansal Mehta and Imtiaz Ali. In a teaser released by the platform, we could see glimpses of each episode. 

In the conversation with Kabir Khan, he revealed that Katrina was already cast as Zoya in a spy-thriller. However, when he approached Salman, they weren't comfortable about pairing. Kabir said, " Katrina was already being signed. She was Zoya, and then we went to Salman. This was the stage where they broke up, and they weren’t that comfortable." 

Here's the trailer for Mukesh Chhabra's podcast

Reportedly, Salman and Katrrina started dating each other in 2005, and their romance became a hot topic of discussion in Tinseltown. The duo broke up in 2010, and Katrina went on to date Ranbir Kapoor. In past few years, Katrina has always escaped commenting on her past relationship. However, there was a time, when Katrina lost her cool on a journalist. In an event, a journalist asked about Salman Khan’s alleged relationship with a Brazilian model. Katrina looked visibly furious and she said, "You guys you need to understand one thing, I am going to say this now when someone is standing in front of you, you need to treat them with respect. You guys need to learn how to draw the line." 

Watch the video

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have worked together in Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya, Partner, Hello, Yuvvraaj, Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Bharat, and Tiger 3.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
