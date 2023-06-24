Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif''s Tiger 3 has a connection with Avengers Endgame, here's what we know

Still of Salman Khan from Tiger 3 and Avengers Endgame poster

The makers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer upcoming offering Tiger 3 have onboarded top Hollywood action coordinator Chris Barnes, who has worked on Marvel's historic hit Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Barnes is a veteran of creating action spectacles and his bio suggests that he specialises in marine action. Chris has also worked in huge Hollywood blockbusters like The Bourne Ultimatum, I Am Legend, Joker, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Avengers: Infinity War, etc.

A source said: "YRF Spy Universe is the coolest film franchise that we have in India today and Tiger 3 will bring its own, unique flavour to the spy franchise that will be remarkably distinct from Pathaan or War franchises." He further added, "Action is the mainstay for these action entertainers and of course YRF and Maneesh Sharma are going to go all out to give audiences a film that they won`t forget! Such moves only indicate their intention to give people a never seen before theatrical experience."

Tiger 3 is the fifth instalment in the fabled blockbuster-generating YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan. Tiger 3 is the third film from the Tiger franchise after two humongous hits Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Tiger 3 also stars Katrina Kaif as super-spy Zoya and Emraan Hashmi as the villain. It is set to release this Diwali.