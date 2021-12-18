Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif head to Delhi for the final schedule of 'Tiger 3'

The newest 'Jodi' of the town have set enough couple-goals, and now they're setting work-goals. After Vicky Kaushal, even Katrina Kaif resumes work. The actress will soon travel to Delhi to complete the last leg of her much-anticipated 'Tiger 3' with Salman Khan. According to a source, "It will mostly be an intense 15-day schedule. Salman and Katrina will both shoot in the national capital and all preparations are underway so that this shoot is as smooth as possible. Salman and Katrina are huge superstars and the crew will have a task at hand right from protecting their looks from leaking, to crowd management because these two are going to pull in people by thousands wanting to see them shoot!”

The on-screen duo will mostly wrap up their filming in Delhi, the source further asserts, "Salman and Katrina are at their fittest best for this schedule and the Delhi shooting schedule will mostly see the cast and crew wrap filming Tiger 3." The upcoming spy-thriller has been shot in various cities and it's expected to be the 'deadliest mission.' The third instalment of the Tiger franchise continues the saga of Tiger (Salman) and Zoya (Katrina), two special agents from neighbouring countries who get involved in different missions to save humanity and the country. The duo has completed the shoot within the pandemic and the crew have tried their best to keep details under wrap.

The first part, 'Ek Tha Tiger' (2012) was helmed by Kabir Khan, the second instalment of the series, 'Tiger Zinda Hai' (2017) was directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. The threequel, 'Tiger 3' is directed by Maneesh Sharma (known for 'Band Baaja Baaraat,' 'Ladies VS, Ricky Bahl,' and 'Shudh Desi Romance') and apart from Khan and Kaif, Emraan Hashmi will be seen as the antagonist. Apart from 'Tiger 3,' Katrina will also star in Zoya Akhtar's directorial, 'Jee Le Zaraa' with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.