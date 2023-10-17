Headlines

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi-starrer Tiger 3 is releasing on Sunday and not on a Friday, know why

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films, Tiger 3 will release in cinemas on Novemer 12, the second Sunday in November. Know the reason behind the same.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 02:23 PM IST

The next film in the YRF Spy Universe is Tiger 3, which brings back Salman Khan's Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore and Katrina Kaif's Zoya back into action and pits them against Emraan Hashmi. The film's trailer, packed with high voltage action and emotional themes, was released by the producion house Yash Raj Films on Monday, October 16.

When Tiger 3 was officially announced, it's release date was locked as Diwali 2023, but the exact release date wasn't confirmed by the makers. The trade pundits and industry insiders had been guessing whether the Salman Khan-starrer will arrive in cinemas on Friday, November 10 or Sunday, November 12, co-inciding with the Diwali date. The makers finally put all these speculations to rest with the explosive trailer, which ended with the film's release date as November 12. 

Yash Raj Films also put out a press statement explaining their reason behind choosing the release date of Sunday, which read, "Complex release window this Diwali has prompted YRF to devise a strategic and unique release plan. 2023 is the year of ‘Adhik Maas’ which has led to complications regarding festival dates. This year, Monday, November 13 is New Moon/Amavasya and the Govardhan Pooja/Gujarati New Year falls on November 14. Bhai Dooj is on November 15, giving the film an extended run in this crucial holiday period which will aid in collections through the week."

Also starring Shah Rukh Khan in a cameo appearance as Pathaan, Tiger 3 will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Backed by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films and directed by Maneesh Sharma, the threequel is the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.

READ | Meet Hollywood actress seen fighting with Katrina Kaif in just a towel in Tiger 3, has starred in Marvel films

