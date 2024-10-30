Somy Ali broke up with Salman Khan after he started seeing Aishwarya Rai and she left India in 1999 after all her films flopped in Bollywood.

Former actress Somy Ali who was in a relationship with Salman Khan for about eight years, in her latest interview, has spilled beans on her days with Salman, her tryst with Bollywood, Lawrence Bishnoi and more

When asked why Salman remains on good terms with his previous girlfriends like Sangeeta Bijlani and Katrina Kaif but not with her, Somy told IANS, "Because the way Salman treated me, he did not treat anyone else. Sangeeta and Katrina were not half as badly abused by him as I was. However he abused Aishwarya very badly. I think he had fractured Aishwarya’s shoulder. But I am not sure what he did to Katrina."

Somy also compared Salman to Lawrence Bishnoi and stated, "Considering what Salman did to me, I can say that Bishnoi (Lawrence) is better than him." She also recalled how once Salman was hitting her and his household help knocked on the door pleading him not to hit her.



She further added that once actress Tabu cried on seeing her condition. Elaborating on it, the Mafia actress told to the news agency, "I had acute back pain and I was bedridden for a long time. Tabu saw my condition and cried badly but Salman did not come to see him."



Somy also revealed that nobody except her mother and her close friends are aware of the full extent of her ordeal with Salman Khan. She also informed that she is writing a book on her past relationship with Salman, detailing everything in it.

Somy Ali broke up with Salman after he started seeing Aishwarya Rai and she left India in 1999 after her all films flopped in Bollywood. She runs her NGO named No More Tears and helps victims of human trafficking and domestic violence.

