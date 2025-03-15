Recently, Sanvi Sudeep, daughter of Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep, fondly remembers the time her father worked alongside Salman Khan on the sets of Dabangg 3 in 2019, describing it as one of the most enjoyable experiences of her life.

Salman Khan is renowned for his warm and affectionate nature towards his co-stars, often going out of his way to show his appreciation and support. The superstar has been known to gift luxurious items to his co-stars, as well as provide career advice and guidance to help them navigate the film industry. Salman has also been seen spending quality time with his co-stars on set, sharing meals, and engaging in friendly banter, and has even provided financial support or used his influence to help them secure roles during difficult times, earning him a reputation as a kind and caring colleague.

Sanvi Sudeep describes Salman Khan as 'misunderstood man'

Now 21, Sanvi Sudeep shared her perspective on Salman Khan, describing him as a misunderstood individual. She fondly recalled an instance where he invited her to spend three days at his farmhouse, showing a caring and relaxed side and didn’t care if her parents were around. She reminisced about a heartwarming encounter with the actor, recalling how she had handmade a bracelet for him as a child. To her surprise, he had worn it on Bigg Boss, and when they met again on the sets of Dabangg 3, he fondly remembered her.



Sanvi's special moment with Salman Khan

Sanvi also shared a special moment when her father, Kichcha Sudeep, took her to Mumbai and surprised her with a dinner invitation to Salman's home. “I saw him and I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s Salman sir’. I was fully sh**ting myself because he has such superstar aura,” she said on the show.

Furthermore, Sanvi shared a memorable experience with Salman, recounting how he took a liking to her and asked her to sing for him. At 3 am, he even called his music directors, instructing them to record her voice for potential future use. The next day, Sanvi visited Salman's farmhouse, where she spent the entire day with him, from morning till night. Notably, Salman didn't require her parents to be present, and he was reluctant to let her leave, she recalled.