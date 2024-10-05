Salman Khan is irritated by his past, gets confronted by his younger self in Bigg Boss 18: 'Na maine kuch kiya, na...'

Before the Bigg Boss 18 premiere, Salman Khan was confronted by his past and future.

Salman Khan is geared up to host Bigg Boss 18, and will soon be welcoming a new set of individuals into the reality show. This time the theme of the show will be Time Ka Tandav. The new show will be toying around the concept of past, present, and future. Going with the theme of the show, Salman also gets confronted by his past and future self.

In the new promo, Bigg Boss calls Salman Khan to face his past and future. Standing before two mirrors, Salman talks to an AI-generated de-aged, young Salman. The young Salman asks the actor, "Arey Salman abhi kidar hai?" The real Salman replied, "Confession room mein hoon." The young Salman Khan replies, "Ab konsa confession de raha, kya lafda kiya tune." The real Salman gets miffed and says, "Look yaar, na maine kuch kiya, na tune kuch kiya tha." He further adds, "I didn't know that I would be so irritated seeing my past." The future version of Salman in his 70s still looks dapper. He informs the real host about hosting Bigg Boss 38, leaving the actor stunned with the longevity of the show.

Amid the whirlwind of this twist, Salman Khan will be reprising his role as the host, asking the tough questions, and dropping reality checks on Weekend Ka Vaar. Talking about the show, the host Salman Khan said, “When the format of Bigg Boss 18 was narrated to me, I was quite intrigued. After hosting the show for 14 years, it’s exciting to see how it is bringing a whole new twist to the format, and I’m looking forward to exploring this fresh chapter as a host."

He further continued, "Bigg Boss has always been about pushing boundaries, and this time, with the game’s predictions in play, I’m curious to see how the contestants respond to their fates being challenged. It’s going to be an interesting journey for them—and for me, as I navigate this uncharted territory with them. This is a welcome change, and I think it’s going to take both the contestants and viewers on an unpredictable ride full of surprises. I’m ready to see how this all unfolds.” Bigg Boss Season 18 will be premiering on October 6, 9 pm at Colors.

