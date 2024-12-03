Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi's old video has gone viral amid Aishwarya Rai's divorce rumours with Abhishek Bachchan.

Before her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan in 2007, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was involved in relationships with Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi. She fell in love with Salman on the sets of the 1999 romantic drama Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, broke up with him in 2002, and started dating Vivek while filming the 2004 romantic drama Kyun! Ho Gaya Na.

Now, a video has went viral from the Star Guild Awards 2014, where Salman Khan and Vivek Oberoi are seen sharing the stage. When Salman was seen hosting the awards ceremony, the legendary filmmaker Ramesh Sippy was seen presenting the Best Actor In A Negative Role award to Vivek for Krrish 3. The Sultan actor remained silent throughout when the Saathiya actor came to the stage, accepted his award, and gave his winning speech.

The clip has been shared on the popular Reddit sub BollyBlindsNGossip. Reacting to the video, one netizen wrote, "This is like Ekta Kapoor serial moment where lot of cuts, flashes and high intensity music happens", while another netizen added, "This was the most awkward award show ever."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman was last seen in a ten second cameo in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, along with Ajay Devgn in the end credits. Vivek's last project was also with Rohit Shetty as he was seen in one of the leading roles in Prime Video web series Indian Police Force.

READ | Pushpa 3 confirmed, Resul Pookutty leaks poster and title of Allu Arjun's threequel, this actor likely to play villain

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.