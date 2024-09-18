Twitter
'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

This filmmaker revealed how he convinced Salman Khan to helm his film, which was an official remake of a Telugu blockbuster, that later started its second innings at the box office.

Simran Singh

Sep 18, 2024

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster
Salman Khan
Salman Khan's blockbuster Wanted has completed 15 years. The action thriller directed by Prabhu Deva was the official remake of Mahesh Babu's iconic actioner Pokiri, and it kickstarted the second innings of Salman. Wanted was produced by Boney Kapoor, and the hit producer had to strive hard to convince Salman to sign Wanted. 

In a special episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Boney Kapoor appeared, and when a contestant danced to the song 'Mera Hi Jalwa' from Wanted. After the performance, Boney shared how he struggled to persuade Salman Khan to take the lead role. Kapoor revealed that they began developing the script in 2007, wanting to bring a fresh take to the action genre, which was overshadowed by family dramas at the time. “I decided to make the film and knew that I wanted to do it with Salman Khan,” Boney said.

Boney also mentioned that his team acquired the rights to the Telugu film Pokiri, which starred Mahesh Babu. He tried to offer the film to Salman Khan twice but couldn’t arrange a meeting because of the actor’s busy shooting schedule. He asserted, "Then on the third day, I went to him and said, Salman, I’ll never come after this. If you don’t like this film, I will never even attempt to offer you another film. You just come and watch this film." 

Wanted was released in cinemas on September 18, 2009, and it won positive reviews from critics and audience. The film earned Rs 60.50 crores in India, and almost Rs 93 crores worldwide.

