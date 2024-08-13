Twitter
Bollywood

Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai police opposes bail plea of accused shooter, says he might inform...

Mumbai Police told the MCOCA court that the if accused shooter Vicky Gupta was released on bail, he might inform gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind of the shooting, about the investigation so far and crucial evidence could be destroyed.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 09:34 PM IST

Salman Khan house firing case: Mumbai police opposes bail plea of accused shooter, says he might inform...
Salman Khan
Mumbai police on Tuesday opposed the bail application of one of the alleged shooters involved in the firing on Salman Khan's residence here, claiming that he and his accomplice intended to kill the Bollywood actor.

If accused Vicky Gupta was released on bail, he might inform gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the alleged mastermind of the shooting, about the investigation so far and crucial evidence could be destroyed, police stated in their reply. Bishnoi is lodged in an Ahmedabad jail in a different case, and yet to be arrested in the present matter. 

Earlier this month, Gupta, through his lawyers Amit Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, filed a bail application before the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) cases. The application claimed that Gupta was influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi's image as it was created by the media. He was "magnetically attached to the principles followed by Lawrence Bishnoi" as the jailed gangster is an ardent follower of Bhagat Singh, his plea said. 

The police told the MCOCA court that Gupta was actively involved in the crime. He purchased the motorcycle used in the crime at the behest of Lawrence Bishnoi and his absconding brother Anmol Bishnoi, and took instructions from Anmol through the Signal app before the shooting, the police said in the reply. 

In the wee hours of April 14, 2024, Gupta and co-accused Sagar Pal went to Galaxy Apartments in Bandra on a motorcycle and "directly participated in the shooting with the intention of killing Salman Khan", the police stated. Gupta hails from Bihar, and could abscond if released on bail, the reply further stated. 

The court will hear the matter next on September 3. Besides the two alleged shooters, Sonukumar Bishnoi, Mohd Rafiq Choudhary and Harpal Singh are currently in judicial custody in the case. Anujkumar Thapan, another accused, allegedly committed suicide in police custody.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI 

