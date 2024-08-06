Salman Khan house firing case: 'Debt-ridden' shooter seeks bail, says 'Lawrence Bishnoi is...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Bangladesh Crisis: Meet 3 student leaders who led protests to oust Sheikh Hasina

What exactly happened at Sheikh Hasina's house moments before she fled Dhaka for India

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

Sushma Seth's granddaughter Mihika Shah passes away at 23, mother Divya Seth shares heartbreaking news

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....

Meet Sheikh Rehana, the closest aide of Sheikh Hasina, her lifelong shadow, she is Hasina's....

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Amazon India head Manish Tiwary resigns after 8 years due to...

Brown superfoods that lower risk of diabetes, heart diseases

Brown superfoods that lower risk of diabetes, heart diseases

7 times Hollywood copied Bollywood

7 times Hollywood copied Bollywood

7 deadliest creatures other than snakes

7 deadliest creatures other than snakes

Beach पर Walk कर रहा था शख्स, अचानक से दिखी 8 करोड़ की चीज, कहानी चौंका देगी

Beach पर Walk कर रहा था शख्स, अचानक से दिखी 8 करोड़ की चीज, कहानी चौंका देगी

निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

निरीक्षण के दौरान फूटा फतेहपुर DM का गुस्सा, शख्स को जड़ा थप्पड़, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

Bra, बकरी और करोड़ों का ये... Bangladesh में Sheikh Hasina के जाने के बाद प्रदर्शकारियों ने PM house में ऐसे किया नंगा नाच, Video

Bra, बकरी और करोड़ों का ये... Bangladesh में Sheikh Hasina के जाने के बाद प्रदर्शकारियों ने PM house में ऐसे किया नंगा नाच, Video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Bangladesh Latest News: Curfew To End, All Educational Institutions, Factories Set To Reopen

Bangladesh Latest News: Curfew To End, All Educational Institutions, Factories Set To Reopen

Bangladesh Political Crisis: PM Modi Chairs With CCS, Briefing About The Situation In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: PM Modi Chairs With CCS, Briefing About The Situation In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Here's How It All Went Wrong For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina In Bangladesh

Bangladesh Political Crisis: Here's How It All Went Wrong For Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina In Bangladesh

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

Meet Indian who left Bollywood to become 'Shah Rukh Khan of Bangladesh', had no work in India, became superstar after...

Jennifer Lopez 'furious' at Ben Affleck for 'humiliating' her, stalls divorce proceedings

Jennifer Lopez 'furious' at Ben Affleck for 'humiliating' her, stalls divorce proceedings

Raazi, Sita Ramam actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: 'He hit me on the back...'

Raazi, Sita Ramam actor Ashwath Bhatt assaulted by robber in Istanbul: 'He hit me on the back...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan house firing case: 'Debt-ridden' shooter seeks bail, says 'Lawrence Bishnoi is...'

A shooter arrested in connection with firing outside Salman Khan's house has applied for bail

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Aug 06, 2024, 02:41 PM IST

Salman Khan house firing case: 'Debt-ridden' shooter seeks bail, says 'Lawrence Bishnoi is...'
Salman Khan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the shooters who fired outside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's Mumbai home in April has claimed to be inspired by "principles" followed by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and on Monday sought bail in the case, saying his financial "debt" drove him to commit the alleged crime.

The accused, Vickykumar Gupta, stated that Lawrence Bishnoi has been wrongly named in the case and that he had no role to play in the shooting as alleged by the Mumbai police. He said the shooting's objective was to only scare Khan (58) for his alleged act of killing two blackbucks 26 years ago.

In the police chargesheet filed last month in a court here, Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol Bishnoi and key gang member Rohit Godhara were shown as ‘wanted accused' in the case. Two motorbike borne-individuals -- Gupta and Sagar Pal -- had opened fire outside Khan's Galaxy Apartment in the upscale Bandra on April 14 morning and fled, according to the police. The duo was later arrested from Gujarat for the shooting, which the police said, was a handiwork of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

On Monday, Gupta, through his lawyers Amit Mishra, Sunil Mishra and Pankaj Ghildiyal, filed a bail application before a special court set up under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA Act).

Special judge BD Shelke sought a response from the prosecution and adjourned the matter for arguments on August 13. The applicant (Gupta) was actually influenced by Lawrence Bishnoi's character from the electronic, print, social media and was "magnetically attached to the principles" followed by the jailed gangster who is an "ardent follower of (revolutionary) Bhagat Singh", said the bail plea. Gupta stated that he hails from a poor background and lived in a remote village of Bihar and he was in debt, "which compelled the applicant to commit the crime".

As per the plea, the firing's objective was "to only give apprehension" to Khan with regards to the killing of two blackbucks, an animal worshiped by the Bishnoi community, in 1998 in Rajasthan as the actor did not apologize for his alleged act. A court in Rajasthan had convicted Khan in the blackbuck poaching case, but he was later acquitted by the HC.

Gupta told the special court in Mumbai that Lawrence Bishnoi had no role to play in the firing episode. The accused claimed he neither received any call from Lawrence Bishnoi or any middle-man prodded him to talk to the gangster. "Lawrence Bishnoi is getting entangled by the prosecution for the reasons best known to them," the bail plea said. Seeking for bail after being in jail for more than three months, Gupta argued he does not pose a threat to public safety.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Excise policy case: Delhi HC says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI valid, there's no malice

Excise policy case: Delhi HC says CM Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI valid, there's no malice

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in these states for next 2 days, check details

Weather update: IMD issues red alert for heavy rain in these states for next 2 days, check details

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

'Risk ending up like...': Sheikh Hasina's son Sajeeb Wazed issues chilling warning amid turmoil in Bangladesh

BSNL vs Reliance Jio: How BSNL's big move is set to affect Mukesh Ambani

BSNL vs Reliance Jio: How BSNL's big move is set to affect Mukesh Ambani

Bangladesh in a crisis: A coup, protests and a fleeing Prime Minister

Bangladesh in a crisis: A coup, protests and a fleeing Prime Minister

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Meet beauty queen, who left high-paying job, quit films after big flop, married into one of India’s richest families

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Bollywood's biggest flop put entire industry in debt, was India's most expensive film, lesbian love song caused...

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Apple iPhone 15 gets cheaper: 5 reasons why you should buy it

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Countries with lowest minimum wages

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

Meet actress, whose Bollywood debut was flop, was labelled 'fat', still became superstar, is worth Rs 250 crore

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement