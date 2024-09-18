Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

AFG vs SA, 1st ODI: Afghanistan script history with first ever win over South Africa in international cricket

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claims doctor in prison demanded Rs 10000 for...

Meet IPS Anurag Garg, IIT alumnus and new NCB Director General

Before Anubhav Sinha, this director worked on series about IC 814 hijack for 8 years, OTT giant shelved project to...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
AFG vs SA, 1st ODI: Afghanistan script history with first ever win over South Africa in international cricket

AFG vs SA, 1st ODI: Afghanistan script history with first ever win over South Africa in international cricket

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

Meet IPS Anurag Garg, IIT alumnus and new NCB Director General

Meet IPS Anurag Garg, IIT alumnus and new NCB Director General

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

5 birds that lay colourful eggs

First job of the world's richest people

First job of the world's richest people

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

8 most expensive perfumes in the world

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

होप, रिजेक्शन, फिर Swiggy बनी सहारा... दिल छू लेगी इस सॉफ्टवेयर इंजीनियर की कहानी

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

Viral video: अस्पताल में चप्पल उतारने को लेकर बवाल, डॉक्टर की पिटाई का वीडियो आया सामने

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

ये वीडियो देखकर पता चली नशे की असली ताकत, देखिए जब King Cobra से दोस्ती करने निकल पड़ा सनकी

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Delhi New CM: Why Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Singh Dropped Her Middle Name, Fascinating Story Behind It

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Congress Announces Seven Guarantees, Check Full List Here I Politics

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

Lebanon Pager Explosion Update: 8 Killed, 2,750 Injured; Hezbollah Blames Israel For Pager Attack

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

'Salman I’ll never come after this': This producer reveals how he convinced superstar to sign his action blockbuster

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claims doctor in prison demanded Rs 10000 for...

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claims doctor in prison demanded Rs 10000 for...

Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT release: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's blockbuster to stream online, here's where you can watch

Jatt & Juliet 3 OTT release: Diljit Dosanjh, Neeru Bajwa's blockbuster to stream online, here's where you can watch

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claims doctor in prison demanded Rs 10000 for...

Harpal Singh, arrested for his alleged role in the firing outside Salman Khan's house in April, has alleged that a a prison doctor asked for money to treat his fractured finger.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 18, 2024, 10:36 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Salman Khan house firing case: Accused claims doctor in prison demanded Rs 10000 for...
Salman Khan at his house
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

An accused in the firing incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan's residence on Wednesday alleged that a prison doctor asked for money to treat his fractured finger.

Harpal Singh, arrested for his alleged role in the April incident, made the allegation before judge B D Shelke when he was produced before the special court for Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime Act (MCOCA) through video link. 

The court directed the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Taloja jail, where Singh is lodged, to submit a report, and also asked the jail authorities to provide necessary treatment to the accused. 

Two motorcycle-borne men fired five rounds outside Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Salman Khan's residence, in the early hours of April 14. Police, who claimed that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the attack, have arrested six people in the case so far. 

Singh told the court on Wednesday that the ring finger of his right hand had a fracture for the past eight months. The CMO demanded Rs 10,000 for referring him to a "higher center" (hospital), he alleged. The court has asked for report by October 7.

Mohammad Chaudhary, another accused in the case, told the court that he had infection in the right leg. The court directed the CMO to provide medical treatment to him.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

READ | This film was made in Rs 80 crore, actress scolded star kid while filming intimate scene; movie flopped, earned just...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin parked at this company's office, people react, 'bought with Rs

Viral video: Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, Aston Martin parked at this company's office, people react, 'bought with Rs

Krushna Abhishek reacts to uncle Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja not joining Kapil Sharma's show because of him: She has...

Krushna Abhishek reacts to uncle Govinda's wife Sunita Ahuja not joining Kapil Sharma's show because of him: She has...

Australia legend Ricky Ponting joins new IPL franchise ahead of 2025 season

Australia legend Ricky Ponting joins new IPL franchise ahead of 2025 season

Who is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme leader whose comments on Indian Muslims spark row?

Who is Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's Supreme leader whose comments on Indian Muslims spark row?

'Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff has different style but...': Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs BAN Test

'Gautam Gambhir-led coaching staff has different style but...': Rohit Sharma ahead of IND vs BAN Test

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

Meet actor who became superstar with blockbuster debut, signed 47 films in 11 days; never gave another hit, is now...

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

7 unsung women scientists whose discoveries changed the world

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

This controversial film was banned during Emergency, prints were burnt, was reshot but...

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

10 amazing images captured by Hubble Space Telescope

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

From Kilimanjaro National Park to Aldabra Atoll: 7 UNESCO world heritage sites that have high entry fees

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement