This superstar holds unwanted record of not winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor, after getting 10 nominations

Read on to know which superstar hasn't been successful in winning a single Filmfare Award for Best Actor in his career till yet.

Filmfare Awards are one of the most respected honours in the Hindi film industry. From starting with just five awards in its first ceremony in 1954, the 68th edition of the ceremony saw awards being given in 29 different categories. The Filmfare Award for Best Actor has been a constant since the first edition when it was awarded to Dilip Kumar, who holds the joint record for winning the award a maximum number of times in the category, along with Shah Rukh Khan.

However, one superstar holds an unwanted record of receiving the maximum number of ten nominations for the Filmfare Award for Best Actor but hasn't won even a single one of them. Salman's first nomination was for the 1989 musical romantic film Maine Pyar Kiya but Jackie Shroff bagged the award for the crime-drama Parinda that year. For his intense role as Karan in the 1995 action film Karan Arjun, Salman received his second nomination but he was defeated by Shah Rukh Khan, not for playing Arjun in the same film, but for the blockbuster romance drama Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

Shah Rukh once again snatched the Filmfare trophy from Salman at the 44th edition in 1999 when the former won it for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and the latter lost it for Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Next year in 2000, Salman lost the award to Sanjay Dutt who lifted the Black Lady statuette for Vaastav when the former was nominated for Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Khan's fifth loss came for his sincere act in the tragic romantic drama Tere Naam, when Hrithik Roshan won the Best Actor award for Koi Mil Gaya.

At the 56th Filmfare Awards in 2011, Shah Rukh took home the honour for My Name Is Khan when Salman was nominated for his comical cop act in Dabangg. Next year in 2012, Khan was nominated for Bodyguard but lost out to Ranbir Kapoor, who won the award for Rockstar. In 2013, Ranbir once again won the Black Lady statuette for Barfi when Khan was nominated for Dabangg 2.

Salman couldn't even win the Best Actor Filmfare award for one of his most acclaimed films Bajrangi Bhaijaan at the 61st edition in 2016 as Ranveer Singh was awarded the honour for Bajirao Mastani. Khan's tenth loss came at the 62nd Filmfare Awards in 2017 when Aamir Khan won the Best Actor award for Dangal.

But, Salman Khan has won two Filmfare Awards in his career till now. First, he won the Best Debut Male for Sooraj Barjatya's Maine Pyar Kiya at the 35th Filmfare Awards in 1990. Nine years later at the 44th Filmfare Awards in 1999, Khan won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor for Karan Johar's directorial debut romantic drama Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.



