Salman Khan hits back, sends legal notice for makers of Kala Hiran for 'damaging' his professional and personal image

As expected, Salman Khan has sent a legal notice to the makers of Kala Hiran, an upcoming film, allegedly based on his black buck poaching case.

A few days ago, a movie was announced, Kala Hiran, which is based on Salman Khan's controversial black buck hunting case. The film's poster, with an actor having a likeness of Khan, wearing a blue bracelet, gave out a clear indication that it is based on the superstar's infamous case that still haunts him. As expected, Salman has now decided to take legal action against the makers for targeting him.

Why Salman Khan slapped a legal notice on Kala Hiran makers

DSK Legal, on behalf of actor Salman Salim Khan, has issued a legal notice to casting director Akshay Pandey and has even demanded an immediate halt to the development and promotion of Kala Hiran. As per the reports, the notice, dated April 24, 2026, alleges that the project is inspired by the actor’s blackbuck hunting case and also claims that the film has the potential to harm Khan’s reputation, interfere with ongoing judicial proceedings, and even violate his personality rights.

Kala Hiran makers are approaching actors, circulating materials

As per the notice, Salman's legal team got to know that Akshay was allegedly approaching actors and circulating materials such as the film’s synopsis and character sketches, openly representing that the story was inspired by the blackbuck case associated with the actor. The notice also clarified that Salman Khan has not authorised or consented to any such use of his name, persona, or even events connected to him.

Technically, the blackbuck case is still pending before the Rajasthan High Court. Thus, the legal notice argues that producing a film based on the matter can be counted as interference with the administration of justice. The notice claimed that any sensationalised portrayal of the case may create prejudice against Khan, which can compromise his right to a fair trial.

The notice also alleged that the film contains identifiable references to Salman Khan and events associated with him, and the actor’s legal team stated that it is violating his personality rights, privacy rights, and publicity rights if used without consent. The legal team also accused the filmmakers of attempting to benefit from Khan’s fame and goodwill by creating a perceived association between the actor and the project.

Kala Hiran is misleading Salman's reputation

The notice also describes Kala Hiran as defamatory, claiming that it contains false and misleading imputations, holding the potential to damage Khan’s reputation and professional standing. The project is made to generate controversy and public attention at the expense of Salman's image.

What does Salman Khan seek from Kala Hiran makers

DSK Legal, through the legal indictment, has demanded that Akshay Pandey and all concerned parties immediately stop the film's production and all the publicity activities related to it. Khan also seeks an unconditional written apology. The notice warns that within 24 hours, if the makers fail to comply, it would result in civil and criminal legal proceedings, which include claims for damages and compensation.