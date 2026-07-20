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Salman Khan gives karara jawaab to trolls age-shaming him, mocking his health, drops viral pics saying 'aap logon ki...', fans react

As Salman Khan fans expressed concerns about his health and trolls mocked him for being 'out of shape', the actor shared a few pics with a befitting reply.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 20, 2026, 07:54 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Salman Khan gives karara jawaab to trolls age-shaming him, mocking his health, drops viral pics saying 'aap logon ki...', fans react
Salman Khan (Image source: Instagram)
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Salman Khan has finally given a befitting reply to his haters mocking his recent media appearance, calling him 'old' and 'out of shape', by dropping the latest pics on his social media with a strong message. A few days back, Salman appeared at a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) event in Mumbai. The videos and photos from the event sparked intense online reactions. Fans showed concerns about his visibly lean frame, weary eyes, and natural aging. But trolls mocked and age-shamed him, stating that Salman has been taken over by age (60) and looks in worse condition. However, many supporters defended him, noting that he's aging gracefully, and an actor without filters should be considered normal.

Salman Khan's karara jawaab to trolls 

At midnight, Salman dropped a carousel post of his latest photoshoot, looking dapper in monochrome pics, having a rugged Western-inspired vibe with a modern edge. Wearing a cowboy hat and a distressed leather jacket over a dark shirt, Salman asked his haters and even his fans, "Aap logon ki tabiyat kaisi hai?"

Here's the viral look of Salman Khan

Netizens' reaction to Salman Khan's latest looks

As expected, Salman's latest pics went viral overnight, and netizens had a mixed reaction to his post. While fans rejoiced, hatemongers continued to troll him. A fan wrote, "Aap bataye aapki tabiyat kaisi hai.. aapki tabiyat theek to hamari bhi thik." A netizen wrote, "MashaAllah, haterzz ko jalane mein jo maza hai, woh aur kisi mein nahi...waah dil khush kar dita. Alhamdulillah. Stay fit and God bless you." Another netizen wrote, "Sach Badi kaabiliyat se chhupane lage hain hum.. Haal puchhne par “badhiyan” Batane lage hain hum." One of the netizens wrote, "Old hai lekin gold hai apne Bhai #salmankhan." On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Maatrbhumi (earlier title Battle of Galwan). The movie was scheduled for this year, but it kept getting pushed due to reshoots, and now the film is expected to be out in 2027.

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