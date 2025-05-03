Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reacted to the failure of Salman Khan's last film, Sikandar, and he agreed that when Dabangg star agreed to do a film, it's a bigger responsibility of a filmmaker to justify Bhai's stardom

Salman Khan's last release, Sikandar, proved to be an epic disappointment at the box office, leaving trade and several die-hard Bhaijaan fans shocked. Now, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has reacted to the failure of AR Murugadoss' directorial. In an interview with Lallantop, Nawaz reflected his views on Khan's last flop, stating that before Sikandar, Salman Khan had been part of average movies that became successful because of Bhaijaan's presence and stardom.

Nawaz said, "He has done many films that don’t necessarily have much essence, but just because they starred Salman Khan, those films became big hits." The Gangs of Wasseypur actor said that he still hasn't watched Sikandar yet. So, he can't comment on what went wrong in Khan's last cinematic outing. Siddiqui also emphasised that when a producer signs Salman, it is the filmmaker's responsibility to justify his stature and do fan service. Nawaz also praised Salman's stardom, stating that he can turn an average movie blockbuster with his presence only. "If Bhai agrees and says, ‘Okay, I will do the film,’ then the responsibility of the director increases even further. Because he is handing you his fan base on a plate. You have a huge responsibility."

Nawaz said that the makers need to do their part, and the audience can't put the entire blame on Salman Khan. "If you have got Salman Khan, then it becomes your job to put essence and all the other elements into the film. He’s such a personality – a superstar of our times – whose speciality is that he can turn even a simple film into something huge just through his presence. He is giving you everything – his fan following, the madness, the celebration that comes with him, because people come to see him. But if the directors or makers don’t do the work on the script, then we can’t just blame the superstar," Nawaz said. For the unversed, Nawaz and Salman have worked in Kick and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. On the work front, Nawazuddin's latest release is Costao.