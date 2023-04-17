Salman Khan had to teach Vijender Singh 'how not to hit' during fights in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan and Vijender Singh in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan’s next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is set to release this Eid. The action adventure boasts of a strong ensemble cast supporting Salman, one of whom is champion boxer Vijender Singh, who is making his comeback to films after nine years. Recently, Vijender revealed how Salman Khan had to teach him ‘how not to hit’ during the fight sequences of the film.

In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Vijender plays one of the antagonists. The film’s trailer, released last week, showed the boxer-turned-actor involved in a fight scene with Salman in the film. Being a boxer, punching comes naturally to Vijender but he did have to make changes to his style in order to not end up hurting anybody.

Speaking at the film’s trailer launch, Viender said, “Bhai (Salman) was there so all the nervousness was gone, he used to come on time, so the shoot was done on time, we all went home on time. Bhai taught me a lot during the shoot. How to hit properly, and how to put less power in the punches.” Just as Vijender said this, Salman, who was sharing the stage with him, interjected, “Also taught how not to hit.”

Vijender Singh won India its first Olympic medal in boxing when he won the bronze in the middleweight category at the 2008 Beijing Olympics. He followed it up with a bronze at the World Championships the following year. Turning professional in 2015, Vijender went on win his first 12 fights, winning the WBO Asia Pacific, and WBO Oriental super-middleweight titles. He made his film debut alongside Kiara Advani in Fugly in 2014 but has not acted in any film since.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film releases in theatres on April 21.