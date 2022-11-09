Salman Khan grooves with ace boxer Nikhat Zareen on Saathiya, actor's 'timeless' charm impresses netizens

Salman Khan

Champion boxer Nikhat Zareen fulfilled her wish of meeting her 'Jaan,' Salman Khan. The ace fighter took the internet by storm when she uploaded a video in which Salman Khan and Nikhat grooved to the classic melody Saathiya Yeh Tune Kya Kiya, from Khan's film Love (1991).

One can't ignore the fact that Salman has a timeless charm. While performing the song, he looked as handsome as ever. Zareen cherished every second of the video, and that was pretty evident when Salman took her into arms and danced to the tunes of an iconic romantic song. Nikhat uploaded the video with the caption that defined her fangirl moment. "Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua. @BeingSalmanKhan #fanmoment #dreamcometrue #salmankhan," wrote Nikhat.

Watch the video

As we mentioned earlier, the video went viral within no time, and people went gaga over it. A user wrote, "#NikhatZareen and mega star #SalmanKhan make heart and then hug @BeingSalmanKhan sir Maine kiya tumse pyar." Another user wrote, "Salmaaaaan @BeingSalmanKhan u r looking so handsome what do u do? that beautiful face & that beautiful smile of yours. I wish i get to do this with u (i am no gold medalist though)."

READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 14: Nikhat Zareen says she wants to meet Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

Earlier in May, Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen made the country proud after she won the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships 2022. She went on to defeat Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas 5-0 in the 52 kg flyweight final. With praises coming in from across the nation, PM Narendra Modi also congratulated her for her achievement. Among them was one Bollywood star who even made Nikhat Zareen cry.

The 25-year-old who is a huge fan of superstar Salman Khan saw the actor tweet about her victory. With her biggest wish being to meet the famous Bollywood actor in person, Nikhat came across Salman's tweet which made her extremely happy.

In fact, it even made him so emotional that she couldn't help but shed a few tears. The Indian Boxing Federation (BFI) shared a video of her crying. "Mere Sallu ne kia meko tweet. I am a big big big fan of Salman Khan and it made me emotional after watching this tweet." On the work front, Salman will next be seen in Tiger 3 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.