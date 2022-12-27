Search icon
Salman Khan greets fans gathered outside Galaxy Apartments on his birthday

Salman Khan greeted his fans who came to wish the actor outside his residence Galaxy Apartments, on his 57th birthday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 06:29 PM IST

Credit: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

On the occasion of his 57th birthday, Salman Khan was seen waving at his thousands of fans who gathered outside Galaxy apartments.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The video has been shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on Instagram.

