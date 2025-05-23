BOLLYWOOD
Salman Khan and his father, Salim Khan, were both born in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. After an unsuccessful start in the film world as an actor, Salim Khan established his career in film writing and after getting success, shifted to Mumbai with his whole family.
Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has appeared in the role of a policeman on the silver screen in many films. In the films Wanted, Garv, Radhe, and Dabangg series, Salman Khan has managed to capture the audience's hearts with his swagger as a police officer. However, many are unaware that Salman Khan has had a special connection with India's police force in real life as well. Salman Khan's grandfather was a Deputy Inspector General of Indore state. Because his father, Salim Khan, was interested in the film industry, he shifted from Indore to Mumbai with the entire family. Salim Khan's three sons, Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, and Sohail Khan, also became actors, but it is a fact that they are the grandsons of a brave police officer.
Salman Khan's grandfather, Abdul Rashid Khan, was a DIG during the British Raj. According to reports, this was the highest rank (DIG) given to Indians during British rule. Abdul Rashid Khan was first appointed as Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Indore and later got promoted to the DIG level. During this time, Salman Khan's grandfather was also given a residential bungalow in Mandleshwar, 50 km from the Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh. Abdul Rashid Khan lived in the same bungalow from 1942 to 1948. Salman Khan's grandfather was also awarded the "Diler Jung" title by the Holkar Kingdom of Indore, recognizing his bravery and service, as per multiple sources.
Salman Khan's father Salim Khan and mother Salma have four children together; three sons, including Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and one daughter, Alvira. In 1981, Salim Khan married actress Helen Richardson. After some years, they adopted a girl named Arpita.
