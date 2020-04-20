Salman Khan gives first glimpse into 'Pyaar Karona', his song on coronavirus

While many countrites are under coronavirus lockdown, Salman Khan has shared the first glimpse into his song on COVID-19. The actor, along with revealing the song's title 'Pyaar Karona', also went on to share a few bits of audio from the song.

'Pyaar Karona, Aithe Yaad Rakho Na, Khayal Rakho Na, Madad Karona,' Salman is heard singing. The actor is sharing the message of love in times of social distancing. He is heard asking the people to remember their loved ones in prayers, take care of themselves and help the needy.

Hear the first glimpse from 'Pyaar Karona' here:

The actor roped in one of his favourite composers Sajid-Wajid for the song and co-wrote the song with Hussain Dalal. Confirming the song's release, his manager Jordy Patel had informed India TV, "Yes he’s recorded a fab song which is going to release across all music portals on Monday. It’s a song keeping the current situation in mind with a very strong message. the song is sung and written by him. It’s a must hear for all."

Salman Khan, often declared the 'Godfather' to many, has helped over 25,000 daily wage labourers under FWICE. He donated via his NGO Being Human. The actor has also helped 50 female ground workers in Malegaon after they reached out to him.