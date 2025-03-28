In 2014, Salman Khan and Arijit Singh had a public fallout, leading to the reported removal of singer's songs from Sultan and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. However, they mended their ways during Tiger 3, and now they collaborated for the second time in Sikandar.

Ahead of the mega release of Sikandar, the makers dropped a new song from the film, the sad romantic track Hum Aapke Bina. On Friday, the producers released the new song with a video, giving a glimpse of a grieving Sikandar (Salman Khan) remembering Rashmika Mandanna.

After Zohra Jabeen, Bam Bam Bhole, and Sikandar Naache, Hum Aapke Bina from Sikandar is out, and it gives a good glimpse of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's chemistry. The highlight of the song is the vocals of Arijit Singh. Hum Aapke Bina is the second song of Arijit for Salman Khan after their public fallout in 2014.

Arijit's vocals have impressed the netizens again, and they reacted to the new song. An internet user wrote, "Salman X Arijit, this is a total killer!!! Love Anthem For 2025!" Another internet user wrote, "Salman bhai & Arijit vocals - killer." A netizen shared, "The song is amazing, Salman looks too good."

About Salman and Arijit's fallout

In 2014, Salman and Arijit had a public fallout at an award show. When the singer turned up to receive his award in slippers, Salman mocked him and asked, “Tu hai winner? (You're the winner?),” Arijit responded, Aap sab ne sula diya tha (You guys bored me to sleep)." Therefore, Arijit was dropped from several of Salman's projects like Kick, Bajarangi Bhaijaan, and Sultan. Singh even penned an apology letter to the actor online but retracted it later. Salman and Arijit buried the hatchet as they collaborated in 2023 for the song Le Ke Prabhu Naam in Tiger 3.

About Sikandar

Sikandar marks the first collaboration of Salman with Ghajini director AR Murugadoss, and it also marked the reunion of Khan with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after Kick (2014). The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Satyaraj, and Sharman Joshi in key roles. Sikandar will be released in cinemas on March 30.