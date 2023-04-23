Salman Khan ‘gifts’ his iconic 'lucky charm' bracelet to Aamir Khan; fans say it means 'collab confirmed'

Aamir Khan wearing Salman Khan's famous bracelet

Salman Khan’s blue bracelet has almost become part of his personality over the years. The turquoise bracelet was gifted to the actor by his father Salim Khan after he began working as an actor and he has been inseparable from it ever since. Up till now that is. On Saturday, as Salman appeared on the balcony of his Galaxy Apartment residence to greet fans on Eid ul-Fitr, many noticed the bracelet was absent. Hours later, they spotted it – but on the wrist of another Khan – Aamir.

Aamir Khan was clicked celebrating Eid at his home on Saturday afternoon, where shutterbugs noticed he was wearing Salman’s signature bracelet. Later in the night, as the actor arrived at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid party, the bracelet was still there on Aamir’s wrist. The fact that Salman was not wearing the bracelet for the first time in decades convinced fans that it wasn’t a similar one but the exact same one.

Many compared the pictures and deduced that Salman must have gifted the bracelet to Aamir. The two superstars met on Friday night and posted a picture together, wishing fans Chand Mubarak on the eve of Eid. One fan wrote, “Salman bhai ka braclet kal se aamir bhai ne pahna hua hai, bhai ke hath mai aaj jab balcony mai aaye tab bhi nhi tha aur yaha bhi nhi tha (Aamir is wearing Salman’s bracelet. It was not on bhai’s wrist when he was in his balcony today nor at the event).” Fans said it was a significant thing that Salman gave his bracelet to Aamir given it has been his ‘lucky charm’ for years.

There have been speculations that the two are set to reunite on screen after almost three decades and fans are now convinced that is true. “That movie is happening with Amir Khan production,” claimed one. Another added, “The movie is happening, this is to begin the hype for it.”

At an event in 2021, Salman had recounted the story behind his bracelet. Replying to a fan, Salman had said, “My father has always worn this. And growing up, it used to look cool on his hand. How kids play with things, I used to play with his bracelet. And then when I started off working, he got me the exact one. This stone is called firozah.”