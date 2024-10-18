Salman Khan gets a new death threat allegedly by Lawrence Bishnoi's gang demanding Rs 5 crore.

The Mumbai traffic police received a threat message demanding Rs 5 crore extortion money from Bollywood actor Salman Khan, claiming to resolve his conflict with imprisoned gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

The person who sent the message claimed to be close to Lawrence Bishnoi gang and claimed to put the actor's life in danger if not provided with the extortion money.

According to Mumbai police, "A threatening message has been received on the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan to end his longstanding rivalry with Lawrence Bishnoi."

The sender claimed, "Don't take it lightly, if Salman Khan wants to stay alive and wants to end the enmity with Lawrence Bishnoi, then he will have to pay Rs 5 crore. If the money is not given, Salman Khan's condition will be worse than Baba Siddique's."

The Mumbai Police has taken the matter very seriously and has started investigating the case. The incident comes in the backdrop of the recent murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique. Earlier on Thursday, the Mumbai Police issued a look-out circular (LOC) for Shiv Kumar Gautam and Zeeshan Akhtar who shot at NCP leader Baba Siddique. The Mumbai Police had initially issued a Look Out Circular again

only Shubham Lonkar, and now it has issued it against these two as well, police suspect that they might flee to Nepal.

According to the police, the information about the accused has been given at every border and airport and the search for the accused is ongoing. Zeeshan Siddique, son of NCP leader Baba Siddique demanded justice for his father and family and appealed for his father's death not to be politicised or allowed to go in vain.

So far, the Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested four accused, while three remain at large, with police actively searching for them. Days after Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde reiterated on Wednesday that those responsible for such crimes would be held accountable and not go unpunished. "No one will be spared. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty," the Maharashtra CM said.

The NCP leader and former Maharashtra Minister Siddique was shot outside his office in Nirmal Nagar. He sustained two gunshot wounds to the chest and was taken to Mumbai's Lilavati Hospital for

emergency treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries on October 12.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI

