Salman Khan video talking about the current situation in his life in Bigg Boss 18 goes viral.

Salman Khan and his family is going through a tough time at the moment. The actor’s security has been leveled up after the death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. The superstar, however, didn’t stop Bigg Boss 18 and even took class of the housemtes.

However, during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, while scolding the housemates, Salman Khan got emotional on stage. He was seen saying, “Kasam Khuda Ki, what all is going in my life and I have to come and handle this.” The video is now going viral on social media with the fans empathising with the superstar and pouring him best wishes to recover from the situation.

The actor was even heard recalling several allegations put against him that affected his family while defending Avinash Mishra against Rajat Dalal’s remark that ‘girls are not safe with him’.

Salman Khan recently lost his close friend Baba Siddique after he was shot in Mumbai and just a day after his death, Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang claimed to have killed Baba Siddique. Recently, Salman got another death threat allegedly from the Bishnoi gang, demanding Rs 5 crore to end the long feud with Lawrence Bishnoi.

Lawrence Bishnoi is plotting to kill Salman Khan if he doesn’t apologise for killing blackbuck. Salman’s father Salim Khan in a new interview refused the claims of Salman killing a dear and said, “Salman Khan jaanwaro se bohut pyaar karta hai (Salman Khan loves animals). He had a dog whom he loved and treated well. When he fell ill and died, Salman cried. I asked him (about the Blackbuck incident) who had done it? He said, ‘I wasn’t even there.’ He won’t lie to me. He doesn’t fancy killing animals, he loves animals.”

Meanwhile, this Bigg Boss season has fans hooked to their TV screens. The contestants started playing the game on day 1 and since then, the dose of entertainment and drama doesn’t seem to stop soon. Today, during the Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will be announcing the first contestant of the season to be eliminated from the house.

Salman Khan is currently shooting for Sikandar. The film is helmed by AR Murdagoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty and is scheduled to release on Eid 2025.

