Salman Khan kept mum throughout the India-Pakistan tension, Operation Sindoor, but as soon as the ceasefire was announced, he tweeted, and that irked netizens more.

After days of fighting across the Line of Control (LoC), India and Pakistan announced a ceasefire. Bollywood actor Salman Khan expressed his relief on social media. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor posted on his X handle, “Thank God for the ceasefire.” But later, he deleted the post. Now, people online are criticising Salman for speaking up about the ceasefire but staying silent when the Indian Army carried out Operation Sindoor. Many users on X are strongly criticising him.

One user wrote, “Ceasefire lasted as long as @BeingSalmanKhan movie lasts in theatre.” Another user commented, “All these Bollywood workers @iamsrk, @BeingSalmanKhan, Aamir, Ranbir, etc. have huge fan base from Pakistan / Middle East with huge investments in Gulf countries. They know no harm will be done to them or their business interests by Indian nationalists. They don’t care.”

A person tweeted, “#salmankhan ka fan tha 15 saal se, but Aaj nafrat ho gayi hai es insaan se had se jadda. Jab war chal rahi thi ek b tweet nhi aaya Jaise pata chala war khthm tweet aa geya or jab dubara start hoi tweet delete kr diya fattu insaan hai yeh. Desh se pehle kuch nahi Jai Hind.”

Another wrote, “This MF wants peace with Pakistan because he’s a slave to Pashtun girls, he’s trying to be a hero in their eyes. Instead of caring about Indians, look at his true nature. He’s betraying his country by teaming up with enemies.”

One more person said, “#SalmanKhan posted ‘thank god for ceasefire’ and deleted that. Silence in pain, and a whisper after the ceasefire? Don’t show empathy @BeingSalmanKhan…Snake in the grass.” A few hours after the ceasefire was announced, Pakistan broke it again. Loud explosions were reported in Srinagar, the capital of Jammu and Kashmir. On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen in Sikandar. The movie was expected to become his comeback blockbuster, but the movie earned mixed to negative reviews, and it tanked at the box office.