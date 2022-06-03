Salman Khan gets brutally trolled for his behavior towards fan at airport, netizens say ‘itna attitude’

Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Salman Khan was spotted at Mumbai airport late Wednesday night on his way to Abu Dhabi to attend the forthcoming IIFA Awards. Salman was photographed in a nice outfit, and a video of him arriving at the airport has gone viral on social media. Salman Khan became the target of netizens as soon as the video went viral, and he was mercilessly trolled for his behaviour toward a fan.

In the now-viral video, one of Salman's fans approaches the actor and presents him with a framed photograph of the Bollywood star and his mother, Salma. The fan also requested a photo with Salman, but the star was in a bad mood and only reluctantly agreed to stand for the photo. Salman's treatment of his admirer did not sit well with the internet, who mocked him for his "upsetting" behaviour.

For the unversed, The Mumbai police have beefed up the security of Bollywood actor Salman Khan after singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder. The decision was taken after Lawrence Bishnoi's name cropped up in the murder case. Bishnoi, a gangster lodged in a jail in Rajasthan, had threatened to kill Khan over his involvement in the blackbuck poaching case.

Meanwhile, Kiccha Sudeep stated on Monday, May 16 that Salman Khan's SKF will present the Hindi version of Vikrant Rona. The visuals left Salman Khan speechless, and he acknowledged it in the caption.

He wrote, “I am still spell bound by the visuals brother @kichchasudeepa Happy to present the Hindi version of #VikrantRona - The biggest 3D experience in Indian cinema (sic).”



When it comes to Salman Khan, he will next be seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. It is the third instalment in the Tiger franchise, and it is expected to star Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist. Apart from that, Salman Khan is working on Sajid Nadiadwala's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.