Salman Khan flaunts long hair as he starts shooting in Leh Ladakh, photo goes viral

Salman dropped a picture on his social media in which he flaunts his long hair as shoots for his upcoming project in Leh Ladakh.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: ANI |Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 05:32 PM IST

Salman Khan/Instagram

Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Friday, dropped a picture on his social media in which he flaunts his long hair as shoots for his upcoming project in Leh Ladakh.

Taking to Instagram, the Sultan actor shared the picture which he captioned, "Leh.. Ladakh ..."

In the picture, Salman could be seen posing his back to the camera lens with long hair, with a black motorcycle standing behind him. Recently Salman along with actor Pooja Hegde headed to Ladakh, to shoot the next schedule of their upcoming family entertainer film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Pooja, on the other hand also shared a video on Instagram stories from the hill station. Earlier, the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor shared his long-haired look from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, when he started shooting for the big budgeted project. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film also stars Zaheer Iqbal, Shehnaaz Gill and south actor Venkatesh Daggubati.

Salman’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma was also a part of the film. However, he reportedly walked out of the project due to unknown reasons. Apart from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, the Wanted actor will be also seen in Yash Raj Film’s upcoming action thriller film Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif. The film is slated to hit the theatres on April 21, 2023.It has been speculated that actor Emraan Hashmi will be portraying a negative role opposite Salman in the third instalment of the film. The makers are yet to make an official announcement.

Reportedly, Salman will be having a special guest appearance role in Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming thriller film Pathaan. He will be also seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming film Kick 2 alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. 

