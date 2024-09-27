Twitter
Bollywood

Bollywood

Salman Khan flaunts his Sikandar biceps, gives glimpse into his fitness regime in viral pic

Salman Khan flaunts his biceps as he turns his Sikandar mode on in new 'smoking hot' picture.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 27, 2024, 08:07 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Salman Khan flaunts his Sikandar biceps, gives glimpse into his fitness regime in viral pic
Salman Khan
After impressing the audience with his intense avatar in Tiger 3, Salman Khan is all set to entertain the audience with his much-awaited film Sikandar. The superstar has now shared a glimpse of his intense workout for the film. 

On Tuesday, Salman posted a picture on Instagram where his impressive physique is hinting at the high-octane action sequences in the movie. His workout regime reflects the intensity he brings to his performances, setting high expectations for Sikandar. He captioned the post, "#Sikandar". He could be seen doing bicep curls and flaunting his chiseled physique in the 'hot' picture.

Neil Nitin Mukesh reacted to the post and dropped fire emojis in the comment section. As soon as the photo was shared, fans went gaga over his look. A user wrote, "Sallu bhai sab pe Bhari." Another fan commented, "Tiger ka banwas ab khatam."

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is generating considerable buzz as it gears up for an Eid 2025 release. Fans are excited to see Khan in action, especially with the combination of Nadiadwala's successful production track record and Murugadoss's unique storytelling style.

In the film, Salman will share screen space with actor Rashmika  Mandanna. In May, the production house officially announced on its social media that Rashmika Mandanna was part of the film.
"Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!" Rashmika also took to her Instagram Stories to post, "You guys for a long time have been asking me for the next update and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

Sikandar marks the reunion of Salman Khan and Sajid Nadiadwala after their previous successful collaborations Kick, Judwaa, and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The film will hit the theatres on Eid 2025.
Directed by A.R. Murugadoss, the film is set to release next Eid. The film is backed by Sajid Nadiadwala.
Apart from this, Salman will be seen in Aditya Chopra's Tiger Vs Pathaan.

(With inputs from ANI)

