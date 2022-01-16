Salman Khan files civil suit against Panvel farmhouse neighbour for defaming him

Bollywood actor Salman Khan has filed a legal defamation suit against Ketan Kakkad, who is his Panvel farmhouse neighbour. According to the actor, the neighbour defamed him in an interview on YouTube.

According to the report, the two other people who were also part of the interview have made a party in the suit. Media companies like Google, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook were also made parties as Salman Khan wants them to remove or block the defamatory content against him on their sites.

According to India Today, Salman Khan peal says that the court should restrain the company by temporary order and injunction, “from directly or indirectly loading/uploading, posting, re-posting, tweeting, retweeting, giving interviews, corresponding, communicating, hosting, printing, publishing, issuing, disseminating, circulating, any further or other defamatory content and/or derogatory remarks or making any further or other defamatory content, malicious or scandalous statements, posts, messages, tweets, videos, interviews, communications and correspondence in relation to Khan and/or his Panvel Farmhouse on social media platforms, including but not limited to the ones, run and operated by Defendant Nos. 5 to 12 (social media companies) or otherwise in any manner including on any other medium/mode whatsoever either directly and/or indirectly in any manner whatsoever.”

On January 14, the case came up for hearing before Judge Anil H. Laddhad in Mumbai Civil Court. Meanwhile, advocates Abha Singh and Aditya Pratap, who are representing Kakkad, said that they received the papers on Thursday, therefore, they were unable to go through the entire suit.

Therefore, Judge Laddhad gave them time to file a reply on Kakkad’s behalf. He adjourned the case for further hearing on January 21