Salman Khan features cats in announcement video for Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Billi Billi, fans say 'yeh naya hai'

Salman Khan

Salman Khan has chosen a unique and innovative idea to create a buzz among the fans for his new song. He announced the release of a new song from the movie Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the quirkiest way, using adorable little cats in an Instagram Reel.

On Monday, the star shared a teaser of a new song titled Billi Billi on Instagram. But instead of giving glimpses of the music video or any behind-the-scenes look, Salman shared a snippet of the song along with a cute video of cats. The actor captioned the post “my new song from #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan Out on 2nd March.”

Fans appreciated this unique way of promotion. A comment read, “Waha naya style gaane ke promotion ka” Many others praised Salman for the unique style of creating buzz for the song. The song Billi Billi, is composed by Sukhbir, known for giving chartbuster songs like Ishq Tera Tadpave. This is the first time Salman Khan and Sukhbir are collaborating. The song has been penned by Kumaar. The audio posted by the actor hints at an energetic Punjabi party number. The peppy song has already created a wave among the fans, who are eagerly waiting for the song to drop later this week.

After Salman Khan’s announcement, fans flooded the actor’s comment section expressing their eagerness to watch the song. One wrote, “Can't wait for new song #billibilli.” Another comment read, “Chartbuster tunes, waiting bhai.” Despite the fact that Salman only posted a few seconds glimpse of the song, many already reviewed it in the comments. One fan commented, “One of the most keenly anticipated songs from #KKBKKJ is out now (audio only)! Catchy lyrics, electric beats, and the striking voice of #Sukhbir sir! What a terrific song! Completely hooked on it! Looking forward to the video!”

Salman Khan’s Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is all set to hit the theatres on Eid 2023. The movie also stars Pooja Hegde, Shehnaaz Gill, Jagapathi Babu, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh Daggubati, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal. The heavily anticipated film is directed by Farhad Samji.