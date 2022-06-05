Headlines

Bollywood

Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get 'death threat' from anonymous person, FIR lodged

Veteran writer Salim Khan received a letter that threatened to kill him and his son Salman Khan.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 05, 2022, 09:46 PM IST

Bollywood actor Salman Khan and his father, writer Salim Khan received an anonymous letter on Sunday that threaten to kill them. An FIR has been registered by Mumbai Police. The official added that, on Sunday morning, Sr Khan was sitting on a bench at the Bandra Bandstand. Salim usually takes a morning walk and sits on a bench for little rest. This is his usual routine. But today, after his walk, an unidentified man handed him a letter that mentioned a threat to kill him and his son Salman. 

After he received the letter, Salim took the help of his security personnel, contacted the police and an FIR was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 506-II (Criminal intimidation) at Bandra police station. Further investigation is underway.  After Sidhu Moose Wala's tragic death, Khan's security has been tightened.  

The Mumbai police have beefed up the security of Bollywood actor Salman Khan after singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, which took place on May 29. The decision was taken after Lawrence Bishnoi's name cropped up in the murder case. Bishnoi, a gangster lodged in a jail in Rajasthan, had threatened to kill Khan over his involvement in the blackbuck poaching case. The gangster belongs to the Bishnoi community that considers blackbuck sacred. In 2020, Lawrence Bishnoi's associate Rahul alias Sunni told the police his gang had hatched a conspiracy to kill Salman Khan and had even visited Mumbai for the recee. From now on, apart from Salman Khan's private security, around half-a-dozen Mumbai police personnel will provide security to the star. A Mumbai police official told Dainik Bhaskar that they have increased security around his apartment also to prevent gang activity.

(With inputs from PTI)

