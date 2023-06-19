Salman Khan fans shocked at seeing his 'swollen eyes' at Karan Deol's wedding reception: 'Hope our Tiger is okay'

Salman Khan at Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya reception/Viral Bhayani Instagram

Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol and Bimal Roy's great-granddaughter Drisha Acharya got married in an intimate ceremony at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on Sunday, June 18. After the wedding ceremony in the afternoon, the Deols hosted a grand reception at the same venue, which was attended by bigwigs from the Hindi film industry.

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone, Suniel Shetty, Anupam Kher, Jackie Shroff, and Poonam Dhillon among others arrived at the reception to bless the newlyweds. Multiple videos and photos from the last night, shared by paparazzi and fan pages, are now going viral on social media.

Salman looked dapper in an all-blue suit at the party and he even posed for the shutterbugs before entering the venue. However, his fans noticed his swollen eyes and were left shocked and worried. In the video, shared by the celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account, many of his fans expressed their concern with comments such as, "What’s wrong to Bhaijaan’s eyes", and "His eyes look swollen. Hope our Tiger is okay."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan was most recently seen in the action comedy Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which hit theatres on April 21 on the occasion of Eid. Also starring Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jagapathi Babu, and Jassie Gill among others, the film will have its world digital premiere on ZEE5 this week on June 23.



The superstar will be seen next in Tiger 3, the third installment of the Yash Raj Films' Tiger franchise. The spy thriller, which is slated to release in theaters on Diwali his year, stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and Emraan Hashmi as the main antagonist. It will be the fifth film in the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, and Pathaan.