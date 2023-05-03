Search icon
Salman Khan fans drool over his latest shirtless pool photo: 'Bhaijaan kya body hai aapki'

Salman Khan broke the internet again on Wednesday as he shared his shirtless pool photo on his Instagram and Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 03, 2023, 08:51 PM IST

Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan has been sharing his photos from the gym in the past month, some of which include him lying on a sofa shirtless after an intense workout routine to flaunting his chiselled abs while giving intense looks in his gym. On Wednesday, May 3, the superstar dropped another such picture on his social media handles and broke the internet.

Salman shared a shirtless photo from inside the pool with his back towards the camera flaunting his muscles and triceps. "Back to life back to reality", he captioned the click. As soon as the Sultan actor posted his picture on his Instagram and Twitter, it spread like wildfire on the internet.

His fans appreciated the actor's body in the comments section. While one of them wrote, "Bhaijaan kya body hai aapki (Bhaijaan what sensational body you have)", another added, "Itni hotness mere aankhein jhel nahi paa rahi (My eyes cannot see so much of hotness)". Many others dropped fire and red hearts emojis too. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Khan's latest film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is running in theatres. The Farhad Samji-directed action comedy was released on April 21 on the occasion of Eid and has earned more than Rs 175 crore gross at the box office worldwide, as per the entertainment tracking website Sacnilk.com.

The actor also has Tiger 3 lined up for release this year in which he will be seen sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif. The third installment of the Tiger franchise and a part of the YRF Spy Universe, the Maneesh Sharma directorial is set to release on the occasion of Diwali. It will also feature Shah Rukh Khan in a crucial cameo in his Pathaan avatar.

