Salman Khan's fans declare Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan's latest track Billi Billi as 'best song of the year'

Billi Billi, the second track from Salman Khan's next film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was released by the makers on Thursday and the peppy, Punjabi dancing number has been trending on social media since then. The track shows Salman Khan showing his uber-cool dancing moves with the leading lady Pooja Hegde.

The other cast members including Palak Tiwari, Shehnaaz Gill, Jassie Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Venkatesh, and Bhumika Chawla, can also be spotted in the video of the track composed and sung by the famous Punjabi singer Sukhbir of Ishq Tera Tadpave fame and written by Kumaar.

Salman's fans have already declared Billi Billi as the 'best song of the year' on the micro-blogging platform Twitter. One of his fans shared Salman's dazzling look from the song and wrote, "Have a biggest smile on my face. Thank you so much for the best song of the year!! Chartbuster #BilliBilli".

Another Salman fan added, "This song manifests that My Salman has a great dancing flair. It's just that he needs a good choreographer in order to excel in it. Besides, it goes without saying that My Salman has looks to die for! In short, the song is just top-notch! Simply perfect. I love u, my Salman!".

"Whenever you dance it makes us automatically smile bhai, but this one gave broader- better laughter. What an energetic dance number, can't describe in words how much we love you and this song #BilliBilli", read another tweet. Another user tweeted, "LOVED it! Best after Swag Se Swaagat".

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is slated to release on April 21 on the occasion of Eid. The Farhad Samji directorial is said to be an official remake of the 2014 Tamil blockbuster Veeram headlined by Ajith Kumar and starring Tamannaah Bhatia, Vidharth, Bala, Nassar, Pradeep Rawat, and Atul Kulkarni among others.



