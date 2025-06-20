A video from the event has gone viral where a man is seen suddenly trying to get close to Salman as he was leaving the venue.

Salman Khan, who has been under threat for a while now, faced a tense moment during the premiere of Aamir Khan’s film Sitaare Zameen Par in Mumbai. The actor, who arrived at the event with tight security, was seen chatting and posing with Aamir Khan and interacting playfully with photographers.

A man approaches Salman Khan

However, a video from the event has gone viral where a man is seen suddenly trying to get close to Salman as he was leaving the venue. The actor’s bodyguards quickly reacted and stopped the man before anything could happen. Salman stayed calm during the situation and did not react aggressively.

Salman has been living under high security ever since 2018, when gangster Lawrence Bishnoi threatened him during a court hearing in Jodhpur related to the 1998 blackbuck case. The threats have continued over the years.

Bullets filed outside Salman's home

In April 2024, two armed men from the Bishnoi gang fired bullets outside his home in Bandra. Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the attackers were caught. Since then, Salman’s house has been guarded with bulletproof glass and CCTV surveillance.

Later in June 2024, police said they had uncovered a plan to attack Salman during his visit to his farmhouse in Panvel. Things got even more serious after his close friend, politician Baba Siddiqui, was shot dead in October 2024. Due to these repeated threats, Salman now travels with heavy protection wherever he goes.