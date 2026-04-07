Salman Khan extends support to Rajpal Yadav, backs him after he got insulted at award show: 'Kaam aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega'

Salman Khan stood in solidarity of Rajpal Yadav, and praised the veteran comic actor for maintaining his dignity even after getting insulted at an award show.

After Rajpal Yadav got publicly mocked for his financial conditions, Salman Khan has openly expressed support for his co-star, and assured that he will continue getting work and will get handsomely paid for it. Recently at the Screen Awards 2026, Saurabh Dwivedi took a dig at Rajpal over his Rs 9 crore debt and cheque bounce case, saying, "Dollar-rupaya kitna bhi upar-neeche ho jaye, aapko paisa utna hi dena jitne ka udhaar hai." Although Yadav took the comment sportingly and reacted with maturity, netizens got furious and brutally trolled Saurabh for it.

Now, Salman Khan took a stand for Rajpal and wrote that his impeccable career made him a homegrown name that doesn't need validation or introduction. Taking words of Saurabh, Salman wrote, "Kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai." On X, he dropped a long tweet with Rajpal's pic from the award night, and wrote, "Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho, kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega. Hakikat yeh hai.

He further added, "Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow mai kuch nikal aata hai, dena hi hai toh dimag mai rakho dil se kaam karo, dollar upar ho ya neeche kya farak padta hai dena toh India mai hi hai

@rajpalofficial."

Here's the tweet

Rajpal bhai aap 30 yrs se kaam kar rahe ho aur hum sabne aapko repeat kiya hai baar baar kyunki aap apna kaam jante ho aur ek value laate ho , kaam toh aapko bohot milega aur issi dollar rate pe milega aur milte rahega . Hakikat yeh hai .

Aur yeh yaad rakhna ke kabhi kabhi flow… pic.twitter.com/CzE86CCYXH April 7, 2026

Watch Rajpal Yadav's interview after getting bail from jail

About Rajpal Yadav's Rs 9 crore debt case

The Rs 9 crore debt case involving Rajpal Yadav is a long-running legal dispute related to a loan default and cheque bounce case. In 2010, Rajpal Yadav took a Rs 5 crore loan from a company to finance his film Ata Pata Laapata. The film failed at the box office, and he couldn’t repay the loan. Over time, with interest, penalties, and delays, the amount increased to around Rs 9 crore. The case went over decade, and he was sent to Tihar Jail in 2026 after surrendering. Rajpal's lawyer confirmed he has paid around Rs 2.5 crore so far. The remaining amount is still pending, and the case is ongoing. He is currently out on bail, with court proceedings continuing.

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