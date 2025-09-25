Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle: 'I will have children but...'

Salman Khan also took the blame of his failed relationships with several actresses including Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, and Katrina Kaif.

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan will be the special guests in the premiere episode of the celebrity talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, hosted by Kajol Devgan and Twinkle Khanna. In the first episode, which dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, September 25, the Sultan actor poured his heart out while talking to the two actresses.

Salman expressed his desire of becoming a father as he said, "Children, I will have, one day, soon. It's just that eventually one will have kids, but let's see." He also shared how people in relationships need to support each other as he stated, "When a partner grows more than the other partner, that is when the differences start coming in; that’s when the insecurity starts setting in, so they both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other’s backs. I believe that."

When Aamir asked Salman why his previous relationships didn't work out, he said, "Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. (If it didn’t work, it just didn’t work out.) If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame." The Dabangg actor was previously involved with several actresses including Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. He is hoping to make his grand comeback with the war drama as his last few films such as Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3, and Radhe have been massive commercial and critical failures.

