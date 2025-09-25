Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle: 'I will have children but...'

PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat for these routes in Rajasthan on...; check routes, timings, other details

IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025: Abhishek Sharma, Kuldeep Yadav star as India seal final spot with 41-run win over Bangladesh

US starts building F-47 sixth-gen fighter jet, first flight planned for...

Viral video: Aamir Khan's girlfriend Gauri Spratt lashes out at paps following her during evening walk, says 'leave me alone'

Viral video: As Pawan Kalyan’s OG releases, theatres ensure safety measures to avoid Pushpa 2 fiasco, install…

Govt alleges conspiracy, blames Sonam Wangchuk for Leh violence, says, ‘youth are paying huge price for...’, reveals reasons

'Kya hai, kya nahi...dekh lenge': Shaheen Afridi fires back at Suryakumar Yadav’s remark on IND-PAK rivalry

Leh protest: Sonam Wangchuk condemns ‘youth’ actions says, protest turned violent because...

President Murmu to visit Vrindavan on Maharaja Express; Luxury train fares start from Rs...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle: 'I will have children but...'

Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father

PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat for these routes in Rajasthan on...; check routes, timings, other details

PM Modi to flag off two new Vande Bharat for these routes in Rajasthan on...; ch

US starts building F-47 sixth-gen fighter jet, first flight planned for...

US starts building F-47 sixth-gen fighter jet, first flight planned for...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle: 'I will have children but...'

Salman Khan also took the blame of his failed relationships with several actresses including Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, and Katrina Kaif.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 12:21 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Salman Khan expesses his desire of becoming a father on Too Much with Kajol and Twinkle: 'I will have children but...'
Salman Khan/Instagram
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Aamir Khan and Salman Khan will be the special guests in the premiere episode of the celebrity talk show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, hosted by Kajol Devgan and Twinkle Khanna. In the first episode, which dropped on Amazon Prime Video on Thursday, September 25, the Sultan actor poured his heart out while talking to the two actresses.

Salman expressed his desire of becoming a father as he said, "Children, I will have, one day, soon. It's just that eventually one will have kids, but let's see." He also shared how people in relationships need to support each other as he stated, "When a partner grows more than the other partner, that is when the differences start coming in; that’s when the insecurity starts setting in, so they both need to grow together. Both need to get off each other’s backs. I believe that."

When Aamir asked Salman why his previous relationships didn't work out, he said, "Yaar nahi jama toh nahi jama. (If it didn’t work, it just didn’t work out.) If there is anyone to blame, I am the one to blame." The Dabangg actor was previously involved with several actresses including Somy Ali, Sangeeta Bijlani, Aishwarya Rai, and Katrina Kaif.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Battle of Galwan based on the 2020 Galwan Valley conflict between India and China. He is hoping to make his grand comeback with the war drama as his last few films such as Sikandar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Race 3, and Radhe have been massive commercial and critical failures.

READ | This film premiered at Cannes, clashed with Saiyaara, bombed at box office, director went into depression after 'heartbreaking failure'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours: India's first bullet train to cut travel time between these two cities, operations to begin by THIS date
Mumbai to Ahmedabad in just 2 hours: India's first bullet train to cut travel ti
Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan, says 'mujhe yeh attitude...'
Rise & Fall: Kiku Sharda breaks down after heated clash with Aditya Narayan
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 secrets every couple can learn from their love story
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: 5 secrets every couple can learn from them
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s over-the-top coffee demand leaves Neelam Giri shocked, says 'I start crying if...'
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal’s over-the-top coffee demand leaves Neelam shocked
Is Virat Kohli done with ODIs? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar sounds alarm amid silence, 2027 World Cup hopes fade
Is Virat Kohli done with ODIs? Chief selector Ajit Agarkar sounds alarm amid sil
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE