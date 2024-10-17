Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali invites Lawrence Bishnoi for a chat amid the superstar's controversy with the gangster.

Salman Khan and Lawrence Bishnoi's controversy has become the talk of the town. Amid this, Salman's ex-wife Somy Ali has now taken the internet by storm as she invited gangster Lawrence Bishnoi for a Zoom call in a new post.

On Thursday, Somy Ali took to her Instagram and sharing a photo of Lawrence Bishnoi and sarcastically wrote, “This is a direct message to Lawrence Bishnoi: Namaste, Lawrence bhai, suna bhi hai aur dekha bhi ke aap jail se bhi Zoom calls kar rahe ho, toh mujhe aapse kuch baatain karne hain. Kripya karke mujhe bataye ke yeh kaise ho sakta hai? Hamari puri duniya mai sabse pasand ki jagah Rajasthan hai. Hum aapke mandir aana chahate hain Pooja ke liye par pehle aapse Zoom call ho jaye Aur kuch baatain teh ho jaye Pooja ke baad. Phir yakeen maniyye ke yeh aapke fayade ki he baatain hain. Apna mobile number de dejiye bada ehsaan ho ga aap ka. Shukriya. (Greetings, Lawrence brother. I've heard and seen as well that you do Zoom calls even from jail. So I want to discuss a few things with you. Please tell me how that can be done. Rajasthan is my most favorite place in the world. I want to visit your temple for a prayer but let's get done with the Zoom call first. Trust me this chat is for your own good. Please give me your mobile number, I'll be grateful. Thank you).”

Earlier too, Somy Ali defended Salman Khan and said in an interview with Hindustan Times, "If you're attempting to kill someone or firing bullets on him then you're crossing the line. I don't support hunting as a sport, but this event took place so many years ago. Salman was much younger in 1998. I want to request the head of the Bishnoi tribe to forget about it and move on. I apologise on his behalf if he has made a mistake and please forgive him.”

This post comes after Lawrence Bishnoi's gang claimed that they killed Baba Siddique and will do the same to anyone supporting Salman Khan or Dawood Ibrahim. Netizens reacted to the post. One of the comments read, "You're too good." Another user commented, "Good message." Another commented, "you roasted di."

