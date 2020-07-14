Salman Khan enjoys farming at Panvel farmhouse, posts pic soaked in mud

Salman Khan has been spending his quarantine in his Panvel farmhouse with his close friends and now as the coronavirus cases continue to rise, seems like the actor has taken up farming as he recently shared a picture of himself soaked in mud. The 54-year-old actor who has also shot two music singles at this natural location shared a picture of him farming at his farm and captioned it saying, "Respect to all the farmers.."

Check out the pic here.

On the work front, Salman is all set to feature in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai directed by Prabhudeva, starring Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, and Gautam Gulati in pivotal roles. In a recent interview, speaking about the film, Randeep had said, "There is this five-minute single shot for which my co-actor, who was on the heavy side, had to jump on my back. The stunt team insisted on several takes. When we were on the 18th one, my knee gave way. Ironically, they finally settled for the first take," BollywoodLife reported.

Randeep who plays a negative role in the film also said that he came on board after Salman's request. He said, "I respect Salman as a person and an actor. He has a certain way of working and since we have collaborated before, I am used to it and we had a lot of fun. I chased Salman in Kick and coached him in Sultan. This time, I’m testing him to see how much he has learned from me as his character hunts for mine."