Here are a few companies that Salman Khan owns, and has invested in.

Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars in India. From giving blockbusters like Bjarangi Bhaijaan, Hum Dil De Chuki Sanam, and Tiger and helping the needs with his foundation, the superstar is also one of the richest actors.

According to reports, Salman Khan charges up to Rs 150 crore per film and is currently hosting the reality show Bigg Boss 18, for which he is charging Rs 60 crore per month. He reportedly has a net worth of Rs 2900 crore. Here's a look at some of the companies that the superstar owns and has invested in.

Salman Khan Films

In 2011, Salman Khan founded his own production house, Salman Khan Films, through which he produced and distributed many of his own films. Notably, the National Award-winning film Chillar Party was also made under his production banner.

Salman Khan's clothing brand

In 2012, Salman Khan ventured into the fashion industry and launched his own clothing brand named Being Human. The brand supports his foundation of the same name, which was launched in 2007. It first debuted in the Middle East and Europe before entering the Indian market.

Salman Khan's Gym and fitness equipment

Salman Khan is known for his fitness and toned physique. The superstar opened his chain of gyms and fitness centers called SK-27 Gym across the country. In 2019, he expanded his business by introducing his own range of fitness equipment.

Salman Khan skincare brand

Very few know that just like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Kriti Sanon, Salman Khan had also partnered with former professional tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi's beauty brand Scentials Beauty Care and Wellness Pvt. Ltd to launch FRSH to launch its own line of personal care products.

Apart from his earnings from films and his companies, the superstar also earns through his various investments. The superstar invested an undisclosed amount in the travel company Yatra.com in 2012 and currently, he owns a 5 percent stake in the company, according to Economic Times. Not only this, Salman Khan is the brand ambassador for the short video platform Chingari a few years ago. Additionally, he even participated in a $13 million investment round led by OnMobile Global Limited, according to a CNBC TV18 report.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan is all set to entertain the fans next year with his upcoming movie Sikandar. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Suniel Shetty and is scheduled to release in theatres on Eid 2025. Not only this, he'll also be collaborating with Sajid Nadiadwala once again for Kick 2.

